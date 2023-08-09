Aesha Scott had a message for Below Deck Down Under viewers following Luke Jones and Laura Bileskaline‘s controversial appearance — and subsequent dismissal — in season 2.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to remind everyone of the main message that was shown on the episode, which is that women — and actually everyone — have the right to go out and have fun and feel safe and that is just the f—king end of it,” the chief stew shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8. “There’s no questions or ifs or buts, that is the end of it. So please keep an eye on your friends and each other.”

Both Aesha and Captain Jason have received support from fans online after they protected costar Margot Sisson when Luke got into bed with her naked during a blackout on the boat.

As documented in back-to-back episodes on Monday, August 7, Luke was moved to a hotel for the night before getting terminated by Jason. Meanwhile, Laura found herself on Jason’s bad side when she blamed Margot for Luke’s exit. Laura’s questionable interactions with deckhand Adam Kodra were brought up before she was dismissed as well.

After the episodes aired, Laura broke her silence about the incident, writing via Instagram on Tuesday, “My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been [sic] able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show.”

Luke, for his part, caught backlash for a post that has since been deleted. “It doesn’t Matter what they think about you because you don’t Care. Everything we Hear is an Opinion, Not a Fact. Everything we see is a Perspective. Not the Truth. Take Ownership and move forward,” he wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 6.

Before Aesha joined Below Deck Down Under, she candidly discussed her own experience with sexual assault, revealing in a season 4 Below Deck Mediterranean confessional that she was raped in the past after going out with friends.

“Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to say thank you so much. I’m just feeling a little bit overwhelmed this morning because everyone’s, I’ve just gotten so many messages and comments and things from everyone. All of your love and support, I’m just getting so much love from everywhere. It’s just very overwhelming,” Aesha wrote via Instagram in July 2019 following an outpouring of support. “I’m just so grateful, and I can’t believe how many kind and beautiful souls that are out there that are willing to show their love and extend their hand. I just think it’s so beautiful, so thank you everyone so much.”

At the time, Aesha said she was initially nervous about discussing the incident on Below Deck Med.

“I just really wanted to show other girls and boys that things like that can happen to you and that it doesn’t need to define you and define your whole path in life. And that there’s still so much love and life and happiness after the fact,” she continued. “And so, I just thought if I can reach even one person, then it’s so worth it for me. And I think that’s kind of the responsibility that I want to take on [with] having this kind of platform is just trying to share these positive messages and support and love to other people around the world.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).