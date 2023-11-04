Austen Kroll shocked Us when he revealed on Southern Charm that ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers left her bra behind at his house — and she’s ready to share her side of the story.

“Oh, my goodness. I was just getting comfortable and [it was] the wrong place to get comfortable because the whole next day, the entire town of Charleston knew about it,” Olivia, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “So, [I] won’t be doing that anymore.”

During the Thursday, November 2, episode of the Bravo series, Austen, 36, confided in costar Craig Conover that Olivia had left her “f—king bra” on his couch after a movie night. Austen swore that Olivia had removed the undergarment herself and left it behind, asserting that they did not hook up.

Olivia similarly denied anything intimate happened with Austen, whom she split from in October 2022.

“The thing about it [is] everyone found out about the bra the next day. So if we hooked up, that would 100 percent be out there,” she said on Friday. “If [there] was that much talk about a bra?”

Austen and Olivia’s costar Venita Aspen also chimed in on the drama at the convention, telling Us that Charleston is “too small of a city” for a secret and “spicy” rendezvous. “If you get what I’m saying,” Venita, 30, joked.

More Southern Charm cast members reacted to “Bra Gate” throughout the weekend, speculating about what really went down when Austen and Olivia were hanging out.

“I whip my bra off all the time! If I’m at my girlfriend’s house and I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re watching the movie, I’m going to whip my bra off,’” Leva Bonaparte quipped to Us in Sin City. “I’m just going to be like, ‘I dunno. I don’t know how that works.’ Big boobs, whip the bra off!”

Taylor Ann Green, for her part, joked that she doesn’t wear bras to begin with, so she doesn’t “know what that’s like to take a bra off.”

“Bra Gate” aside, Olivia and Austen have remained friendly since they ended their relationship. He even comforted her when her brother, Conner, died in January after a fentanyl overdose.

“They’re always just such a roller-coaster. I think now, watching the episodes back, so much is happening and I’m learning a lot,” Olivia said on Friday of where she stands with Austen. “It’s eye-opening and [I] can’t help but get frustrated when I see the conversations that are had when I’m not around. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have an effect on our friendship now, but it just depends on the day with him. I mean, he gets on my every last nerve, but I also enjoy his company, so it’s weird.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi