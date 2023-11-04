According to Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover, the cast of Southern Charm went into BravoCon trying to keep things civil … but anything can happen.

“Honestly, we’re trying to keep it a little PG considering that we still have a reunion to film. I think we’re all going to play nice. … I know I am!” Madison told Us Weekly from Raising Cane’s in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 2, adding that Taylor Ann Green was “right beside” her on the flight. “When I saw Taylor earlier, I said, ‘I might be a retired slut, and you’re an active one!'”

Things got heated during a recent episode of the Bravo series when Madison called Taylor “phony and fake” for not “practic[ing] what you preach” after she was caught kissing Austen Kroll and sending a nude photo to Whitney Sudler-Smith. When Shep Rose tried to defend Taylor, Madison declared: “I claimed to be a slut, I’m just retired! She’s sitting here saying she’s not!”

Madison told Us that Taylor “laughed” when she brought up the remark this weekend.

“I think [retired slut] might be on the board next year at the [BravoCon] museum,” Craig noted.

“I’m mainly with the boys. We were good after the season and now they’re fighting again, but then they’ll be good and then they’re fighting,” Craig said, adding that he’s sometimes stuck in the middle of Shep and Austen. “But fortunately, we’re all boys and we do tend to get over things pretty quick. … We’re like brothers.”

Still, Craig noted: “There’s a lot of people that haven’t seen each other in a while, so I think me and Madison are going to be like, ‘Hey, did you see what’s going on over there?'”

The Southern Charm panel is set for Sunday, November 5, the last day of BravoCon, which means there’s plenty of time in Sin City for new drama to start — and not just with the cast of the Charleston series. As fans know, there’s a lot of crossover between Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules and Summer House, the three shows that caused arguably the most scandal this year.

When asked to rank Scandoval (Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss), Austen and Taylor’s hookup behind Shep and Olivia Flowers‘ backs and Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke‘s breakup from least scandalous to most scandalous, Craig and Madison disagreed.

“Carl No. 1 — that’s pretty major,” Madison said of the canceled Summer House wedding heard around the world.

Craig went with Scandoval, Austen and Taylor and then Carl and Lindsay’s split — partly because Summer House hasn’t aired yet.

“You have a lot of TV to watch,” Craig told Madison. “I was there.”

Madison then changed her mind. “I take it back. I’m going to go Scandoval, Carl/Lindsay and then ours. Now by my reactions [to Austen and Taylor on the show], you think it would be ass backwards,” she quipped.

Craig went on to compare the three shows reuniting at BravoCon to feuds between rival colleges.

“It feels like sports. We definitely walk in there with our heads held high,” Craig said, adding that they he can get competitive. “But then you see, like, people you used to play with or whatever and you’re like, ‘What’s up?’ Everyone’s kind of looking around the room like, ‘Alright.'”

One thing the two costars can agree on is their love for Cane’s, which is why they teamed up with the restaurant to serve food on the Strip on Thursday.

“It’s so hard [to choose?] between the Cane’s sauce and the chicken fingers, obviously,” Madison said, adding that her son, Hudson, loves the food too. “[He said], ‘Make sure you call me when you get your uniform on.’ He’s so excited that I’m here.”

Craig, for his part, goes double coleslaw — and next Cane’s sauce with his box.

“Working the front counter at Cane’s was a blast,” he added. “Honestly, I don’t want to leave. I might pick up a new career serving chicken fingers and hanging out with the Crew.”