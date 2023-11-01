Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard doesn’t have any plans to keep ex-fiancé Carl Radke in her life after their dramatic split.

“We attempted to sit down right before I went to the Bahamas [on what was supposed to be my bachelorette trip] and he was incapable of taking accountability,” Hubbard, 37, exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “I’m not gonna sit through a conversation with somebody who has no empathy or realization or self-awareness to understand what he did.”

Radke, 38, and Hubbard were just three months away from tying the knot before he ended their engagement — in front of the Bravo cameras. (Hubbard tells Us that the series had wrapped production when Radke contacted producers to capture the breakup.) .

“It was a quick in and out conversation. But that was it,” she adds of their first conversation after he ended things. “And other than that, right now the only time we speak is through text and it’s when he needs to come to the apartment or when I’m traveling.”

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for […]

Summer House fans have followed Radke and Hubbard on their journey since the show premiered in 2017. They briefly dated during season 4 before deciding they were better as friends. After deciding to give things a real shot at the end of season 6, Radke proposed during season 7.

Hubbard tells Us that she now has no plans to continue filming with Radke after he ended things on screen.

“At this point in time, I would not be comfortable sharing a house with him after what he did. I mean, this man — I can never trust him again,” she explains. “The way that he called the producers and set up the cameras — [he] blindsided me and humiliated me in such a public way. I’m not comfortable at this point in time.”

Since the split, Hubbard has been focusing on herself and her friendships — and has no interest in reconciling with Radke.

Related: Hollywood’s Broken Engagements: Stars That Didn't Make It Down the Aisle From Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris to Jesse James and Kat von D, see who else never made it down the aisle

“The door is one thousand percent closed in a romantic way. And, for now, in a friendship way [too],” she notes. “Maybe in 10 years I’ll consider being an acquaintance. But no, it’s closed on him completely for me.”

Hubbard remained largely silent in the initial weeks after her engagement ended, but she tells Us that she’s ready to tell her side of the story. “I wanna have this weight off my shoulders,” she says. “It really is to me that last little part of the healing process so I can free myself and really move on.”

Radke, for his part, addressed their split in a letter to wedding guests days after calling off the wedding.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a September letter to attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8: Returning Cast, Feud Updates, Everything to Know Filming is well underway for Summer House season 8. Throughout summer 2023, the Bravo stars have been spotted partying and filming in the Hamptons following the drama that ended last season. Lindsay Hubbard confirmed that production on the reality show had resumed in July 2023 when responding to a fan’s Instagram comment. At the time, […]

He continued: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

For more from Hubbard’s candid conversation, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday.