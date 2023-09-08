There is more to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s split — and fans may have to wait until season 8 of Summer House for answers.

During the Thursday, September 7, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show, Andy Cohen confirmed footage from the upcoming season will show how Carl, 38, and Lindsay’s relationship took an unexpected turn just months before their wedding.

“[Their split] wasn’t planned. … I don’t like to see couples breaking up,” the Bravo executive producer, 55, told a caller who inquired about claims that the split was set up for the cameras. “I get the sense that there was a lot happening between them as the season was progressing — from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”

Cohen said he wasn’t expecting to see Carl and Lindsay, 37, call it quits, adding, “I love when people come together and fall in love. So I root for all these couples.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 31 that Carl ended his engagement to Lindsay while they were filming the reality series. A source exclusively told Us that the publicist was shocked by Carl’s decision to pull the plug on their relationship while cameras were rolling.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” the insider shared earlier this month. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Meanwhile, a second source said the canceled nuptials affected the former couple’s guests as well. “Only producers knew this was coming, very few of the guests were informed before the news broke,” the insider told Us about Carl and Lindsay’s original plans to exchange vows in November. “The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs.”

Carl, who proposed in August 2022 after less than one year of dating, previously praised Lindsay for the hard work she put into their big day.

“We’re still working on finding music and figuring out just some of the decor. I’m looking at tuxedos and I’m looking at outfits. Lindsay’s an amazing planner,” he told Us in March. “She’s thrown events left and right in her PR days. So she’s done an amazing job and she’s been a rockstar. I’ve been really trying to be supportive but I’ve learned a lot that just don’t think about as a guy.”

Ahead of their wedding, Carl and Lindsay documented the various celebratory events. Carl even made a surprise appearance at Lindsay’s bridal shower in August, writing via Instagram, “You are going to make such a beautiful bride.”

Lindsay has since been spotted celebrating her former costar Jaclyn Shuman’s wedding festivities, jetting off to Portugal and posing for a group Instagram photo on Thursday.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for Summer House season 8, which according to sources, had wrapped production before the cameras went back up due to Carl’s change of heart.