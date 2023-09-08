Lindsay Hubbard is celebrating love following her split from fiancé Carl Radke.

Hubbard, 37, posed for a group shot at former Summer House costar Jaclyn Shuman’s wedding festivities, which the bride, 35, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 7. Hubbard, along with the other guests, wore white while smiling as she stood next to Shuman ahead of her pal’s nuptials in Portugal.

Shuman and Hubbard both appeared on season 1 of the Bravo series in 2017 alongside Radke, 38, Kyle Cooke, Cristina Gibson, Stephen McGee, Everett Weston, Ashley Wirkus and Lauren Wirkus. However, Shuman did not return to the show following the first season. Hubbard, for her part, has been a main staple on the cast.

Hubbard’s outing with Shuman is the first time she’s been seen out and about since Us Weekly confirmed she and Radke split in August. The former couple, who began an on-again off-again romance in 2019, were expected to tie the knot in Mexico in November — and had been filming their wedding preparations for season 8.

After the news broke, a source told Us that Hubbard was “blindsided” by Radke calling off their engagement while noting that the situation was “all so raw.”

“Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place, she’s surrounded by friends and family, but this has been very rough,” the insider explained earlier this month.

While Hubbard and Radke’s canceled nuptials have consequences for the twosome, it also affected their guests. A second insider told Us earlier this week that the deadline to cancel the reservations for the destination wedding had already passed.

“Only producers knew this was coming, very few of the guests were informed before the news broke,” a source claimed. “The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs.”

Radke and Hubbard’s romance has faced numerous ups and downs over the years as they navigated their feelings for one another. After years of being friends, the pair started dating during season 4, which aired in 2020, before quickly calling it quits. Radke and Hubbard decided to remain friends and subsequently dated other people. However, they rekindled their romance in early 2022 and were engaged later that year.

“We hired a wedding planner, which was step one for me, because I was, like, the sooner I have a wedding planner, the less I will have to stress out,” Hubbard exclusively told Us in November 2022. “I’m hoping by next week hopefully we’ll have a decision on a venue and a date. Then after that, you know, hopefully everything falls into place.”