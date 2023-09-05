Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s split sent shock waves through the Bravo universe — but he’s been wrestling with the decision for a while, according to an insider. .

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, August 31, that Radke, 38, called off his engagement to Hubbard, 37, while filming season 8 of Summer House. According to the insider, Hubbard is still coming to terms with the breakup, which comes three months before the former couple were set to tie the knot in Mexico.

“Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place, she’s surrounded by friends and family, but this has been very rough,” the source added.

Bravo viewers have witnessed Radke and Hubbard’s ups and downs since the hit series premiered in 2017. After years as friends, the pair originally started dating during season 4 before quickly calling it quits. Radke and Hubbard subsequently went back to being friends while dating other people.

After sparking romance rumors ahead of season 6, Radke and Hubbard confirmed their romantic reconciliation. “I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” Radke told Us in January 2022. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. … I mean, we make each other laugh like crazy. I’ve never felt more myself around someone than her. And for me, that’s powerful.”

The duo announced their engagement later that year, which was captured by cameras for season 7 of Summer House. At the time, Hubbard gushed about how excited she was to build a life with Radke.

“I think I’ve always had baby fever. I think this is also why I would rather get married in 2023 because I’m just, like, ready to start that process. I would like to have [kids], maybe, before 40. But listen, I will take whatever I can get,” she shared with Us in November 2022.

The publicist went on to tease her plans for their wedding, adding, “We hired a wedding planner, which was step one for me, because I was, like, the sooner I have a wedding planner, the less I will have to stress out. I’m hoping by next week hopefully we’ll have a decision on a venue and a date. Then after that, you know, hopefully everything falls into place.”

Radke, meanwhile, praised his then-fiancée earlier this year for planning their nuptials.

“We’re gonna be [getting married] in Mexico in November. We’re still working on finding music and figuring out just some of the decor. I’m looking at tuxedos and I’m looking at outfits. Lindsay’s an amazing planner,” he told Us in May. “She’s thrown events left and right in her PR days. So she’s done an amazing job and she’s been a rockstar. I’ve been really trying to be supportive but I’ve learned a lot that just don’t think about as a guy.”

Since news broke about Radke and Hubbard’s split, their costar Danielle Olivera confirmed the breakup by responding to a clip from Sex and the City where Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) chases after Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after being left at the altar on their wedding day. Carrie’s friend Charlotte (Kristin Davis) yells at Mr. Big after he tries to explain his side.

“Just call me Charlotte from now on,” Olivera wrote in the comments section of fan account Queens of Bravo, which shared the movie scene on Monday, September 4.

Summer House is likely to return to Bravo later this year or early 2024, with cameras capturing the fallout of the broken engagement, per a second source.

With reporting by Sarah Jones