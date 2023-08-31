Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s summer of love — and wedding prep — came to a screeching halt when Radke called off their engagement and left Hubbard reeling.

“It’s all so raw,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The dust hasn’t settled with it yet.”

News broke on Thursday, August 31, that Radke, 38, and Hubbard 37, called it quits while filming season 8 of Summer House.

Hubbard was “blindsided” by Radke’s decision, the insider says. “He did call off the wedding on camera,” the source confirms, adding that it was “so mean” for Radke to air their split so publicly.

“A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera,” the insider says. “No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

While Hubbard is “devastated” the source explains that she and Radke “might get back together tomorrow.”

No matter what happens next, fans will most likely get a front row seat. “The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up,” according to the insider.

Ahead of their split, Hubbard and Radke weathered many relationship storms. The twosome originally met while filming Summer House in 2017. The pair attempted to give their romance a try during season 4, but it quickly fell apart.

Despite parting ways the first time, Hubbard and Radke formed a close friendship. Fans watched their bond grow during seasons 4 and 5. After sparking romance speculation in fall 2021, Radke exclusively told Us that he and Hubbard were officially a couple.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” he said in January 2022. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

Less than one year later, Radke proposed in August 2022 on the beach in the Hamptons. The Summer House cameras were there to document the moment, which viewers later saw on season 7 of the series.

“My advice: Never give up on that fairytale kind of love! 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram after saying “yes” to Radke. “(Sorry to be sappy, but f*ck it’s hard not to be right now).”

The quick engagement, however, raised eyebrows among some of their costars. Hubbard’s one-time BFF Danielle Olivera voiced concerns last summer over her and Radke’s whirlwind romance. “That’s what I’m scared of, it’s a little too fairy tale-like,” Olivera, 34, said during Summer House’s March 13 episode, which filmed in summer 2022. “They’re playing house.”

Olivera confessed at the time that she “1,000 percent” thought the couple were moving too fast. “I think to get engaged right now would be crazy,” she told some of her housemates.

Despite some pushback, Hubbard and Radke’s nuptials were on track in mid-August as Hubbard celebrated her bridal shower in New York City. Their wedding was set for November of this year in Mexico.