Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s canceled nuptials not only affected the couple but their guests as well.

“Only producers knew this was coming, very few of the guests were informed before the news broke,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about Radke, 38, ending his engagement to Hubbard, 37, while filming season 8 of Summer House. “The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs.”

The Bravo costars were planning a November wedding in Mexico before news of their split broke on Thursday, August 31. A second source has since told Us that Hubbard was shocked by Radke’s decision to end their relationship while cameras were rolling.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” the insider shared. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

According to the source, Hubbard is still dealing with her new reality, adding, “Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place, she’s surrounded by friends and family, but this has been very rough.”

Bravo viewers have had a front row seat to Hubbard and Radke’s ups and downs over the years. After briefly dating during season 2, the pair parted ways and remained friends. They rekindled their romance in early 2022 and were engaged later that year.

“Never gonna give you up,” Radke captioned an Instagram photo from the August 2022 proposal.

Following the major milestone, Radke and Hubbard offered updates about their wedding plans. Radke revealed earlier this year that he was hoping to have Below Deck‘s Captain Lee officiate the wedding.

“It’s going to be Mexico,” he said during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We’re still working out some of the logistics, but we’re going to have a conversation with Captain Lee.”

Radke went on to praise Hubbard for bringing their wedding vision to life. “We’re still working on finding music and figuring out just some of the decor. I’m looking at tuxedos and I’m looking at outfits. Lindsay’s an amazing planner,” he told Us that same month. “She’s thrown events left and right in her PR days. So she’s done an amazing job and she’s been a rockstar. I’ve been really trying to be supportive but I’ve learned a lot that just don’t think about as a guy.”

Meanwhile, Hubbard documented her bridal events leading up to the big day. Weeks before calling it quits, Radke made a surprise appearance at Hubbard’s celebration with her loved ones.

“You are going to make such a beautiful bride,” he wrote via Instagram in August alongside a photo from the bridal shower.

With reporting by Sarah Jones