Captain Lee may have been part of the wedding but he was just as shocked about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard calling it quits.

“This came really out of the blue for me. I just got a text from [Carl] that I haven’t read yet. But I had no clue because we are supposed to be at the wedding in November — two days after my birthday,” the Below Deck alum, 73, told cohost Sam DeCavalcanti during the Wednesday, September 6, episode of his “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast.

Lee noted Radke, 38, and Hubbard, 37, were in the thick of wedding planning before news broke about their split. “They already had the venue and a special block of rooms at the hotel for all of their guests that were flying in,” he added. “[Lindsay] already had her bachelorette party planned and her hair and makeup run-through was done.”

He concluded: “I don’t know [what happened]. Carl and I are close and if I did know exactly what happened, I wouldn’t tell you. I don’t think it is rude unless he said, ‘Lee, this is OK for you to make public knowledge.'”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, August 31, that Hubbard was shocked by Radke’s decision to end their relationship, which was captured by cameras for season 8 of Summer House.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” the insider exclusively shared. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Meanwhile, a second source said the canceled nuptials affected Radke and Hubbard’s guests as well. “Only producers knew this was coming, very few of the guests were informed before the news broke,” the second insider told Us. “The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs.”

Earlier this year, Radke hinted at the role Captain Lee would play a part in their special day, sharing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March, “It’s going to be Mexico. We’re still working out some of the logistics, but we’re going to have a conversation with Captain Lee.”

The Bravo stars formed a friendship when Lee reached out after Radke’s older brother Curtis died of a drug overdose in 2020. (Lee’s son Josh passed away in 2019 following a battle with addiction.)

Radke has since praised Lee for his support, writing via Instagram in November 2022, “I am forever grateful for the time you reached out to me at such a pivotal moment in my sobriety and grief process. As you know, losing a loved one is really hard but having you as a support system these last two years has been a huge blessing. … Thank you for your kindness, warmth, strength and guidance. I’m so fortunate to have you as a friend.”

Lee, for his part, replied: “Carl, you, my friend, have done all the heavy lifting. It has been an honor to call you my friend and a privilege to be able to help where and whenever I can. Believe me when I tell you I get back much more than I give. Thank you sir.”