Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard is keeping her head above the clouds after her split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

“When they go low … you go high,” Hubbard, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 21. The reality star shared a photo of a bright blue sky and powdery clouds from her airplane window while en route to the Bahamas.

As Hubbard jetted off on her previously scheduled bachelorette party, she appeared to make a subtle jab at Radke, 38, who called off their engagement last month.

“After having a rough couple weeks, [Lindsay’s] friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, confirming that the trip is set for this weekend. “Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun.”

In the wake of her breakup, Hubbard’s inner circle has band together to bring a little light to her life. “They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it,” the insider said.

Summer House costars Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod were two of the ladies on hand to celebrate Hubbard’s un-bachelorette bash. Danielle Olivera also teased a getaway via her Instagram Story on Thursday, sharing a photo from the airport with her passport in tow. (Hubbard feuded with Olivera, 34, last summer over her relationship with Radke, but the pair have since seemingly made amends.)

Us confirmed in August that Radke and Hubbard called it quits while filming season 8 of Summer House. The public split “blindsided” Hubbard, a source told Us at the time, but noted that “it was a long time coming” for Radke. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while,” the insider explained.

As the exes — who got engaged in August 2022 — sorted through their emotions, Radke contacted their wedding guests to announce that the nuptials, which were set for November, had been called off.

“We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication,” Radke wrote in a letter sent to attendees earlier this month, adding that he would try and help offset the costs of travel and hotels. “We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke continued: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Shortly after the letter made headlines, Hubbard deleted Radke from her Instagram, leaving very few traces of their time together. She then issued her own statement about the split, calling the last two weeks “the most heartbreaking and emotional” time in her life.

“My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram on September 14. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

That same day a third source exclusively told Us that Hubbard and Radke haven’t spoken since calling off the wedding in late August.