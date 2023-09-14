Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s split has caused major drama in the Summer House universe — and it doesn’t sound like tensions will ease anytime soon.

An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, haven’t spoken to each other since calling off their wedding last month. The former couple — who got engaged in August 2022 — were expected to tie the knot in Mexico in November.

Us confirmed on August 31 that Hubbard and Radke — who met on Summer House in 2017 — split while filming season 8 of the Bravo series, which will likely premiere next year. The breakup was caught on camera as the duo prepped for their upcoming wedding.

Hubbard broke her silence on the split on Thursday, September 14, in a statement shared via Instagram. “I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” she wrote, calling the past two weeks “the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life.”

She went on to say that her “entire life and future was ripped out from underneath” her. “I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why,” Hubbard shared. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Hubbard also claimed that she wasn’t on board with the decision to call off the wedding and end the engagement. “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” she explained, adding that she has been working on finding “closure and peace.”

Three days prior, Radke confirmed the wedding was off in a letter sent to attendees that was published on Monday, September 11.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Radke wrote. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

He added that there are many “false narratives and misunderstandings” about the situation. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired,” he continued. “I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Radke didn’t specify which “false narratives” he was referring to, but the initial news of the split sparked speculation among some Bravo fans that the breakup was faked to juice interest in Summer House. Andy Cohen, however, denied that the split was planned.

“I don’t like to see couples breaking up,” the Bravo exec, 55, said during the September 8 episode of his Radio Andy show. “I get the sense that there was a lot happening between them as the season was progressing — from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”