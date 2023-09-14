Lindsay Hubbard is breaking her silence on her split from Carl Radke after he ended their engagement two months before the Summer House costars were set to wed.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” Hubbard, 37, wrote via an Instagram statement on Thursday, September 14.

Calling the past two weeks “the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life,” Hubbard wrote that her “entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

She went on to explain that she did not agree with the decision to end her and Radke’s engagement: “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” she wrote, adding that she has been working on “finding my own closure and peace.”

“I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout,” Hubbard concluded. “I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through. Lindsay.”

Hubbard’s response comes three days after Radke, 38, officially confirmed the pair’s wedding was off. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to wedding attendees, published on Monday, September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on August 31, that the Bravo costars, who were expected to walk down the aisle in Mexico in November, had ended their engagement. Us reached out to the pair’s reps for comment.

That same day, another insider revealed that Hubbard was “blindsided” by Radke’s decision to end the relationship. “He did call off the wedding on camera,” the source told Us, adding, “It’s all so raw. The dust hasn’t settled with it yet.”

The pair met while filming season 1 of Summer House in 2016 and built a strong friendship. As season 4 aired in 2020, fans learned that the duo had hooked up in between seasons while filming during the prior summer.

Though their brief romance fizzled out at the time, Radke and Hubbard once again sparked relationship rumors by frequently appearing on each other’s Instagram profiles. Radke confirmed the couple’s relationship status in an exclusively to Us three months later.

That May, the couple revealed they were moving in together and hinted at potential wedding plans. Us confirmed in August 2022 that the duo got engaged while filming Summer House season 7.