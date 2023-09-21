Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke‘s wedding is off — but that doesn’t mean her bachelorette party is too.

“After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Lindsay is going to her bachelorette in the Bahamas [this weekend].”

According to the insider, Hubbard’s inner circle wants to prioritize her happiness following her split from Radke, 38. “Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun,” the source said. “They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it.”

Us confirmed late last month that the Summer House costars called it quits while cameras were rolling on season 8 of the Bravo show. “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” a second insider shared with Us at the time. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

One week after the news broke, Radke broke his silence about the engagement ending in a message to his and Hubbard’s wedding guests.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

After Radke informed attendees about the change in plans, Hubbard, 37, wiped all traces of her former fiancé from her Instagram. She issued a statement of her own about the breakup days later.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she wrote via Instagram on September 14. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Hubbard also made it clear she didn’t want to pull the plug on the relationship.

“I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” she concluded. “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson