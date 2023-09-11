Lindsay Hubbard is cleaning house — and her Instagram profile — as details of her split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke continue to surface.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Monday, September 11, that Hubbard, 37, deleted nearly all of her photos with Radke, 38, from her social media account. While images of the pair with their Summer House costars and mutual friends are still visible, Hubbard’s bridal shower from August is noticeably missing.

Any snaps from the exes’ summer 2022 engagement, which took place in the Hamptons and aired on season 7 of the Bravo series, have also been cut by Hubbard.

Radke, for his part, kept his proposal pictures front on center as of Monday, but removed his birthday tribute to Hubbard posted on August 11.

At the time this story was published, Hubbard and Radke both still follow each other on Instagram and Radke’s pictures with his ex-fiancée pre-July remain public.

The shift on Hubbard’s social media account came shortly after Radke’s letter to their wedding guests about the canceled nuptials went public.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Radke wrote in a letter to their attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke explained in the lengthy noted that there were “a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings” surrounding his and Hubbard’s broken engagement. He then confirmed that they were “not moving forward with the wedding” at this time.

“The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time,” Radke continued, adding that both he will “what [he] can to help with any costs associated with changing plans,” as the ceremony was set for Mexico in November and therefore canceling flights could be a “mess.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed on August 31 that the duo called it quits while filming season 8 of the reality show. A source later told Us at the time that Radke was the one to end things.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” the insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

The split was especially “rough” for Hubbard, according to the source who added, “Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place.” A second insider explained to Us that the pair’s inner circle was also surprised by what transpired.

“Only producers knew this was coming, very few of the guests were informed before the news broke,” the source exclusively told Us on September 6. “The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs.”

Over the years, viewers have seen Radke and Hubbard’s ups and downs. While the duo were close friends shortly after meeting on season 1, which aired in 2017, it wasn’t until season 4 that they first hooked up and their initial attempt to date quickly fizzled out.

Years later, Radke exclusively confirmed to Us in January 2022 that he and Hubbard were an item after sparking romance speculation in fall 2021.

Viewers were hopeful they’d see Radke and Hubbard tie the knot on camera — and now, it appears their breakup will be a big story line come season 8. “The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up,” an insider told Us in early September, hinting that Summer House will explain the split fully next season.