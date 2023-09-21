Summer House star Craig Conover came to his costar Carl Radke’s defense after calling off his wedding to Lindsay Hubbard.

“I haven’t spoken with him, but I’m sure to Carl, it didn’t feel like the right time … At the core of it, if someone decides not to move forward with a wedding, it stinks, but I don’t think that makes someone the devil,” Craig, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20. “It’s just public knowledge and reality TV is weird ‘cause you have to wait a few months. You can’t judge someone by the end result without all the context. So no, Carl’s not the devil.”

While Craig isn’t sure “what went down” between the couple he doesn’t think it’s fair to “crucify” Carl, 38, until the story fully plays out.

“I feel bad for both of them but I think people that have been in that position and got married and we’re like, we’ll just deal with it later, probably would recommend to people not to do that,” he shared. “I think getting married probably makes things more complicated, so if you’re not on solid ground beforehand, you probably shouldn’t do it.”

While viewers have to wait until next year to get answers about what happened between Lindsay, 37, and Carl this summer, Craig gave us a little tease about what to expect.

“I think you’ll get to see them trying to figure out the best path for them this summer. And so there’s a lot of context from both of them that you haven’t seen yet. And so I never root against anyone and I wanted it to work out for them, but I just think I’m not happy about anything,” Craig told Us while noting that viewers will have less questions by the time the show airs “Fortunately, I think there’s good friendships this year and people trying to help each other out, and it’s explored the entire season. I was shocked by the end result, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t have more information from being with them all summer than everyone else does.”

Us confirmed in August that Carl and Lindsay split three months before they were supposed to tie the knot in Mexico. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the breakup was caught on film.

“He did call off the wedding on camera,” the insider revealed and noted that Lindsay was “blindsided” and “devastated” by the broken engagement. “The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up.”

Despite the pair’s split, Lindsay decided she wasn’t going to let her bachelorette trip go to waste. A second source told Us that the reality star’s friends ultimately convinced her to keep her Bahamas vacation planned to recover from the “rough couple of weeks.”

“Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun,” the insider said. “They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it.”