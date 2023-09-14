Craig Conover didn’t expect Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke to last forever — but he was still “very surprised” they didn’t walk down the aisle.

“I at least thought they would get married and then whatever happened, happened, but also whenever everyone gets to see the season, it’ll make a lot more sense,” the Southern Charm star, 34, told Page Six on Wednesday, September 13. “For two months, we had all dealt with this. It’s not like they had a great summer and all of the sudden this happens.”

Conover — who makes crossover appearances on Summer House alongside star Paige DeSorbo — noted that he had “great conversations” with Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, before news broke about their split. “Obviously, the end result without any context at all was going to be tough for people to wrap their heads around,” he added. “I think it’ll make more sense with more context, that’s all.”

The reality star also recalled the moment he found out that Radke and Hubbard were over, adding, “I was coming back from the US Open, and I got the text message and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House, from breakups to makeups and more. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every season. During their fourth outing to the Hamptons in 2019, […]

Us Weekly confirmed late last month that Radke and Hubbard called it quits while filming season 8 of Summer House. “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Days after their breakup made headlines, Radke sent out a message to his and Hubbard’s wedding guests to officially confirm the news.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees, which circulated on social media on Monday, September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Related: What Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Said About Their Wedding Before Split Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were in the thick of wedding planning before Us Weekly confirmed their split. The couple’s ups and downs have been documented since they joined the cast of Summer House in 2017. Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, began dating two years into filming before calling it quits. After continuing to work […]

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hubbard, for her part, wiped all traces of Radke from her Instagram before issuing her own statement.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Hollywood’s Broken Engagements: Stars That Didn't Make It Down the Aisle From Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris to Jesse James and Kat von D, see who else never made it down the aisle

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 14. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

The publicist said it was “not” her decision to end the relationship. “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” she continued. “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”