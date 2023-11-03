Austen Kroll found himself in the hot seat on Southern Charm after his ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers accidentally left her bra at his place and his friends found out.
“I actually had a bit of a day with Olivia,” Austen, 36, confided in BFF Craig Conover during the Thursday, November 2, episode of the Bravo series. “We met up in the morning for coffee. Just to talk. Then we went to lunch.”
Austen revealed that Olivia, 31, came over later that evening for a movie night but stayed on the other side of the couch. “We watched three quarters of our favorite rom-com,” he said before dropping a bombshell. “Then, guess who left her f–king bra on my little pouf?”
The King’s Calling Brewing founder confirmed that it was Olivia who left the article of clothing but swore they weren’t intimate. “If we would have hooked up, I would have told you,” Austen told Craig, 34.
While Austen agreed not to tell anyone about the incident — because it’s a “private thing” — the secret didn’t stay buried. Rod Razavi, who was casually seeing Olivia at the time of filming, told pal Jarett “JT” Thomas that his close friend spotted the bra at Austen’s shortly after they knew Olivia had been there.
Rod decided to confront Austen about Bra-gate while the boys were all up at Shep Rose’s family home in North Carolina. “I’m just going to be blunt. I’ve heard that Olivia and you hung out on Thursday,” Rod said before explaining that he knew “there was a bra on the ottoman” when she left.
“Nothing happened. We cuddled a little bit. She gave me a big ol’ hug, she kissed me on the chest and she left,” Austen claimed. “I’m not trying to get her back because I would just hurt her again.”
Austen and Olivia dated in 2022 before Olivia confirmed in October of that year that they split. Austen later raised eyebrows in early 2023 for kissing Olivia’s BFF Taylor Ann Green while he was still trying to get back with Olivia. Austen initially denied the hookup but later admitted to it on an October Southern Charm episode.
Rod, for his part, confessed on Thursday’s episode that he wasn’t “boyfriend-girlfriend” with Olivia but revealed they had a “real” chemistry, which is why he was upset about the bra. “I’m not against you. I don’t want to see it,” Austen said, insisting, “I’m not trying to sabotage it.”
While Austen and Rod had an awkward chat on the deck, Craig came to his best friend’s defense as JT continued to slam Austen inside for “getting away with murder in this friend group.”
Craig noted that “Olivia is just as guilty as Austen is,” asserting, “Women aren’t these helpless f–king sex creatures.” JT, however, was unnerved that Austen has been allegedly “hurting people” time and again.
