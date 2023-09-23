Craig Conover is offering updates on his Southern Charm costars, especially Olivia Flowers, who is doing “great” after a year full of ups and downs.

Craig, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 20, that he’s “praying” for Olivia, 31, as he watches the events of last year unfold onscreen during Southern Charm season 9 — including the change in her and Taylor Ann Green’s friendship dynamic.

“Both [Olivia] and Taylor had some pretty awful things happen in their families this year. And I was actually thinking that watching this episode, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be so hard,’” Craig shared. “Both of their families are doing as well as they can. I think it puts a lot of stuff in perspective. So, there’s a lot. It’s a very deep dynamic. There’s a lot of layers this year.”

Not only do Olivia and Taylor seemingly have a falling out that unfolds on screen, but they both experienced deaths in the family this year.

Olivia’s family confirmed on February 3 that her brother Conner had died at 32. The Flowers family remembered him as a “remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others,” in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Months later, Taylor’s family confirmed on June 12 that her brother Richard Worthington Green (a.k.a. Worth) had died days prior at age 36. In a social media statement, Taylor, 28, remembered his “goofiness,” “bear hugs and that infectious laugh.”

News broke in March that Taylor allegedly hooked up with Austen Kroll. The latter of whom previously dated Olivia. When the Southern Charm season 9 trailer was released, Austen teased that “something happened” between himself and Olivia, which Taylor denied to Olivia. However, Taylor later admitted there was a “kiss” between herself and Austen.

As the show’s ninth season continues to air, fans will watch as the friendship between Austen and Shep Rose — who dated Taylor for two years — is tested. The downfall of Olivia and Taylor’s friendship will also be shown on the reality series.

At one point in the trailer, Venita Aspen hugged a sobbing Olivia while saying, “That is not your best friend,” referring to Taylor.

From Craig’s point of view, he thinks viewers will only be worried about “how is Shep and Austen’s relationship going to change,” he told Us.

“People forget that Taylor and Olivia were best friends,” Craig added. “So, that’s one thing that we will eventually — someone will have to explore this year.”

Overall, Craig teases that the rest of this Southern Charm season is full of “a lot of sadness” in terms of friendships and his costars “trying to see if you’re ever able to move past them.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi