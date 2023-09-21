Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have moved on from Taylor Ann Green’s cheating claims — but they’re still waiting on one apology.

Craig, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20, that he was “not sure” whether Taylor, 28, said “sorry” to Paige, 30, after her Southern Charm accusations.

“If she hasn’t, she should,” Craig said, noting that Paige “isn’t going to hold a grudge” over the shade throwing. “Apologizing goes a long way,” he added. “If you’re sorry about something and you wouldn’t do it again, then you should say sorry, but I’m not sure, so I’ll have to ask Paige.”

Craig confessed that he thinks the drama is “ funny,” but pointed out that in Paige’s head she’s “probably never going to be totally cool with someone that says that about you.” He later joked that Taylor shouldn’t come for Paige because of her “Giggly Squad” podcast followers, noting he hopes “it works out” and Paige and Taylor squash their issue completely.

Taylor raised eyebrows on the season 9 premiere of Southern Charm, which aired on September 14, after she claimed that Paige was unfaithful. Craig and Paige have been dating since 2021, with their relationship becoming more public on both Southern Charm and Summer House.

During an argument with Craig on the show, Taylor shouted, “What about your girl cheated on you?” Craig laughed off the allegation, telling Taylor, “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

While speaking to Us, Craig explained that Paige had a similar response to the false claims. “Paige is like, ‘How on earth would I have pulled that off?’” he recalled, pointing out that neither he nor Paige can be “secretive” as reality stars.

Looking back at the incident, Craig noted that he was “in a good place” and had only been drinking beer at the party, which led him to be “more sympathetic” toward Taylor.

Taylor and Craig got into the squabble on the episode after Taylor was reunited with her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose for the first time since their season 8 reunion confrontation. (Taylor claimed during the reunion, which aired in October 2022, that Shep, 43, cheated on her and slept with “300 whores.” Shep didn’t want to talk about his number of sexual partners at the time but tried to tell Taylor he would always love her.)

During the season 9 premiere, Taylor was convinced that Craig knew about Shep’s cheating past before their July 2022 split, which seemingly triggered her to lash out about his relationship with Paige.

“She really is a sweetheart. Love Taylor. But getting cheated on really throws your entire world in everything you thought you knew throw a loop,” Craig told Us on Wednesday, referring to Shep and Taylor’s messy breakup. “And most of us have been there and it’s an awful feeling.”

Furthermore, Craig understood that Taylor’s remarks were more meant for Shep than him and Paige. “I was like, ‘Look, it’s one thing to yell at me, but yeah, you shouldn’t bring in someone’s partner.’ It’s just a different level of attacking,” he said. “You’ll see it a lot this season with a lot of different people on the show. This displaced anger.”

Craig explained that Taylor screaming at him is just the tip of the iceberg this season, teasing that Shep “has to start to deal with something that we’ve never seen him deal with before,” which doesn’t go smoothly.

“There’s a big argument over pinging pong at one point in the season, and I was like, ‘Shep, it wasn’t about ping pong.’ He was like, ‘You’re right. It wasn’t about pinging pong,’” Craig recalled.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

