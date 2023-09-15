Southern Charm’s Craig Conover brushed off Taylor Ann Green’s cheating claims on the show — but how did his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, react to the accusation?

“I kinda laughed because I was like, ‘Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV,’” Craig, 34, told E! News on Thursday, September 14, of Taylor, 28, alleging that Paige, 30, “cheated” on him. “It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive. I don’t think that comes with this territory anymore.”

Craig explained, “Obviously, I had to tell Paige what someone was saying about her,” noting that Paige “had a similar reaction.”

Taylor raised eyebrows at the end of the season 9 premiere of Southern Charm — which aired on Thursday — after she got into a fight with Craig at pal Madison LeCroy’s post-wedding celebration. During the episode, Taylor slammed Craig for allegedly not having her back when she and Shep Rose split in 2022.

Taylor went as far as to claim that Craig “laughed about Shep trying to cheat on me,” which Craig denied, saying he actually “stopped” Shep, 43, from being unfaithful when he saw him try and kiss Southern Hospitality’s Mia Alario at Leva Bonaparte’s bar.

“You weren’t there the night he did it. I threw him through a f—king wall,” Craig screamed back at Taylor during the episode. “Screw you. … I didn’t cheat on you my f—king friend did.”

A frustrated Taylor fired back, “What about your girl cheated on you?” insinuating that Paige was stepping out on him. Craig turned around to leave the party after telling Taylor, “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

Looking back on the moment, Craig told E! News that he “walked away” because “there was nothing I could do to help [Taylor] in that moment.”

The Sewing Down South founder added: “It was just sad for me because I think I realized in that moment how lost Taylor really is. I care about her, and I was like, ‘Man, you’re really struggling.'”

Craig noted that Taylor’s jab at him and Paige came out because of how heartbroken she was over her breakup with Shep. “She thought she was gonna get married to Shep and he had cheated on her multiple times,” Craig explained. “I’ve been cheated on before. That will really turn your world upside down and everything that you think you know about the world. So, she’s dealing with that.”

Throughout season 9, fans will see just how lost Taylor was following her split from Shep as she faces backlash over an alleged hookup with costar Austen Kroll. Taylor also sent Whitney Sudler-Smith a nude photograph as a way to strike back at Shep.

“It was a very drunken night,” Taylor confessed to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday, confirming there was a sexy picture exchange with costar Whitney, 55. “I knew what Shep and Whitney had been up to the past few months, gallivanting around Charleston, trying to pick up girls and so, I did that to get under Shep’s skin.”

She noted it was “very childish” but she is “owning it” and trying to move forward. “I’m not proud, but it was definitely a jab,” Taylor added.

Craig, for his part, was first linked to Paige in summer 2021. The pair went public with their relationship later that year and have since become fixtures on each other’s Bravo shows. Craig has made cameos on Summer House, while Paige is appears more and more on Southern Charm.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.