Southern Charm got messy at the end of season 8 — and when season 9 premiered on Thursday, September 14, some of the cast was still at odds.

OG star Shep Rose’s relationship drama with ex Taylor Ann Green was front and center during the season 8 reunion, which aired in October 2022, after she accused Shep of cheating with “300 whores.” When Shep reunited with Taylor to film the season 9 premiere— which tapped in January — he insisted he wanted Taylor to be happy. Taylor, however, was not ready to forgive and forget.

The former couple weren’t the only exes who had issues going into the new season. Olivia Flowers and Austen Kroll ended their romance in fall 2022 shortly before they tapped the season 8 reunion. When season 9 picked up, Olivia made it clear she wanted nothing to do with her ex-boyfriend.

Both Taylor and Olivia confronted their exes during Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle’s post-wedding bash in Charleston, which was heavily featured on the Southern Charm premiere.

Scroll down to see which Southern Charm stars made up after season 8 — and who was feuding at the start of season 9: