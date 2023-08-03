Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green’s alleged hookup steals the show in the all-new season 9 trailer — but which star is telling the truth?

“Something happened with me and Taylor,” Austen, 36, claims in the first look at season 9 of the Bravo series, which was released on Thursday, August 2.

As the trailer continues, Austen’s ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy asks, “Did you f—k Taylor or not?” to which he just says, “Madison,” with an annoyed tone.

Olivia Flowers — another one of Austen’s exes who dated him on and off during season 8 before their fall 2022 split — is also curious about the rumors going around. “Did y’all ever hook up?” Olivia, 31, asks Taylor, 28, in the clip.

“Never. Swear on my life,” Taylor insists, prompting even more questions from the cast and Southern Charm fans.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Olivia seemingly calls out Austen and Taylor, saying, “Between the two of y’all, the lies are un f—king real.” Austen also finds himself in hot water with Olivia’s new beau, who is not afraid to fight for her love.

Taylor and Austen’s rumored hookup, however, isn’t the only relationship drama viewers will see this season. Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo don’t appear to be on the same page about their future — and only one of them is ready for marriage.

Taylor, for her part, seemingly hooks up with her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose during filming and all their friends hear about it. (Both she and Olivia are single after 2022 breakups and their new flames will also pop up this season.)

“Taylor’s in Shep’s room,” Olivia says in the preview before Austen is tells someone on the phone, “Shep and Taylor banged.” Shep, 43, later calls Taylor a “kissing bandit” as the two are seen lying in bed together.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Shep and Taylor split after two years together. Taylor later accused Shep during the season 8 reunion, which aired in October 2022, of cheating on her with multiple women.

Following the season 8 reunion, Austen exclusively told Us that while he is close to Taylor, he would never hook up with her due to his friendship with Shep.

“I mean — bro code. … If we’re being honest, that really does cross a lot of lines,” Austen said in October 2022. “I love Taylor to pieces and I cherish her friendship and we’ve gotten very close. … I just think that that would be crossing a whole bunch of lines. … And a bunch of friendships would really be affected by that.”

Five months later, multiple outlets reported that Austen and Taylor had hooked up and the cast found out during season 9 of the Bravo series.

“I’m waiting to see it all unfold the same as you guys obviously. We talk a lot about it during the new season, so we’re all still trying to figure out what’s the truth,” Madison, 32, teased to Life & Style in March. “Austen and I are in a place where I don’t really want to get too involved with that, but at the same time, I’d still have an opinion. So, we’re all tiptoeing around right now.”

Southern Charm season 9 premieres on Bravo Thursday, September 14, at 9 p.m. ET.