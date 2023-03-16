Giving her two cents! Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy is still searching for the “truth” about ex Austen Kroll and costar Taylor Ann Green’s alleged hookup.

“I’m waiting to see it all unfold the same as you guys obviously. We talk a lot about it during the new season, so we’re all still trying to figure out what’s the truth,” Madison, 32, told Life & Style on Wednesday, March 15. “Austen and I are in a place where I don’t really want to get too involved with that, but at the same time, I’d still have an opinion. So, we’re all tiptoeing around right now.”

Rumors swirled earlier this month that Austen, 35, and Taylor, 28, hooked up and the cast found out during production of season 9 of the Bravo show, which is set to premiere later this year. While the reality stars have yet to publicly comment on the claims, the network hinted at the rumor in a TikTok about Scandoval.

“Bravo HQ while Vanderpump & Southern Charm drama are both happening at once,” the video, which used a sound from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, stated.

The caption read: “We’re literally shook right now.”

The Kings Calling Brewing founder was first introduced to fans as Madison’s boyfriend during season 4 of the series and the pair dated on and off for three years before calling it quits for good in December 2020. (Madison moved on with Brett Randle, whom she married in 2010. Austen, for his part, dated costar Olivia Flowers from September 2021 to October 2022.)

Taylor, for her part, was introduced as the girlfriend of Shep Rose during Southern Charm season 7. The duo dated for nearly two years before their split in November 2022. Madison told Life & Style on Wednesday that she hasn’t talked to the clinical assistant since news of her and Austen’s alleged romance broke — and Taylor has yet to “reach out” regarding the rumors.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the “Pillows and Beer” podcast host previously told Us Weekly in October 2022 that a romance between him and Taylor would be “a bomb to drop.”

He did, however, get candid about his close bond with the North Carolina native. “I love Taylor to pieces and I cherish her friendship and we’ve gotten very close,” he told Us at the time. “I just think that that would be crossing a whole bunch of lines … And a bunch of friendships would really be affected by that.”

Austen also revealed how Shep, 43, feels about his close friendship with then-girlfriend Taylor.

“I think Shep really appreciates it,” he explained. “He knows that we became close, you know, because of him and he sees how we act with each other. He’s never gotten jealous about it. Olivia as well, she’s always been like, ‘I love that you two are close,’ and she’s an important person in my life and I wanna keep it that way.”