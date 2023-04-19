Should Bravo fans be worried about Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover? The Summer House star sparked concerns when she told Andy Cohen that she was at a 7.5 out of 10 when it comes to the Southern Charm star being The One.

“First of all, people don’t understand when Andy is even talking to you, I immediately freeze. So, like, every question I’m like, ‘Ah, and then I just say something,’” the 30-year-old reality star recently explained on an episode of “The Toast” podcast. “Right when 7.5 came out of my mouth, I was like, ‘Oh my God, Craig is gonna be so sad.’ If Craig said 7.5, I would have immediately broken up with him.”

DeSorbo added that Cohen’s phrasing during the April 10 episode of Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen threw her off, explaining: “It was, like, ‘How likely is Craig the person you’re gonna marry? Is he The One for you? 1 to 10.’ I went middle, I don’t know!”

After her costar Ciara Miller pointed out she was “going to have to answer to Craig,” DeSorbo explained to podcast host Claudia Oshry that she “immediately called” her beau.

“He didn’t watch it. And I was like, ‘Watch what I said.’ Basically, he was like, ‘I know you’re stupid,’” she quipped. ‘“I know. You got confused and I know your humor.’ So nothing happened between me and Craig, but people got very upset.”

DeSorbo and Conover have been linked since summer 2021, making their romance official that fall. During a recent episode of Summer House, filmed in August 2022, the fashionista got visibly emotional discussing their status as the Charleston resident brought up making changes to their long-distance relationship.

“We [previously] discussed [that] when we settle down it’ll be in Charleston. How the f—k do we get there?” Conover said. “We’ve never talked about the middle chapters.”

He was surprised when DeSorbo said she would like to “date another year before you even proposed,” adding that she’s not ready to leave her life in New York City.

“If you were to propose to me tomorrow it would be amazing. But then it would immediately start the clock of ‘When are you moving down? When are you planning your wedding?’ If you proposed right now at this f—king hoedown with a piece of hay, I would say yes,” she said. “But it’s a lot. I would be changing my whole life. I will be changing a lot more than you will be. I will be changing my whole life. … I have no friends in Charleston. My family [is] in New York. I don’t want to leave my mom.”

Conover comforted his girlfriend, saying, “Baby, it’s going to be OK. Maybe I will come to New York. If it’s for you, I would.”

The following week, DeSorbo joked on the Monday, April 17, episode of Summer House that her advice to girls to get out of conversations about potential engagements with their boyfriends is to “cry.”