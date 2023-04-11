The fear is real. Paige DeSorbo broke into tears while talking about her future with Craig Conover after the two didn’t see eye to eye on an engagement date.

“I want to talk to you about us,” Craig, 34, told his girlfriend, Paige, 30, during the Monday, April 10, episode of Summer House, joking, “Will you marry me?”

The Southern Charm star initially made light of the situation but revealed to Paige that he had some concerns about their future timeline. (The couple became Instagram official in late 2021 after sparking a romance that summer.)

“We [previously] discussed [that] when we settle down it’ll be in Charleston. How the f—k do we get there?” Craig asked his partner while at Kyle Cooke’s 40th hoedown party, which filmed in August 2022. “We’ve never talked about the middle chapters.”

Paige explained that even though she “always thought” she’d be engaged by the time she was 30, things have changed. “Now that I’m turning 30, I don’t want that,” the New York native said. “Like, we would date another year before you even proposed.”

Craig was taken aback by his girlfriend’s statement, confessing, “I’m happy right now. I’m happy doing this for the next year but when would you move to Charleston?”

The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost explained that she felt like a “proposal and living together kind of go hand in hand” and she’s not ready to uproot her life just yet.

“If you were to propose to me tomorrow it would be amazing. But then it would immediately start the clock of ‘When are you moving down? When are you planning your wedding?’ If you proposed right now at this f—king hoedown with a piece of hay, I would say yes,” Paige said. “But it’s a lot. I would be changing my whole life. I will be changing a lot more than you will be. I will be changing my whole life.”

The fashion contributor started to cry, adding, “I have no friends in Charleston. My family [is] in New York. I don’t want to leave my mom.”

Craig quickly interjected, telling his partner, “Baby, it’s going to be OK. Maybe I will come to New York. If it’s for you, I would.”

Paige insisted that she’s “ready to be settled down” but noted that “the thought of moving is scary.” To lighten the mood, Craig replied: “At the end of the day, I love Charleston, but I don’t love it more than you. I know you love New York more than me.”

The Winter House costars laughed, and Paige quipped, “It’s the greatest city in the world.”

While the twosome seemed to be on the same page, the Amazon Live correspondent later told pal Amanda Batula that she was still hesitant about moving to the south. “The thought of getting engaged and getting married and being someone’s wife is very f—king scary,” Paige confessed. “Why doesn’t anyone say it’s terrifying?”

The Summer House star exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 that she and Craig had taken the next step in their relationship.

“I gave him some room and a closet,” Paige said at the time. “That was my version of being engaged. The Sewing Down South founder joked to Us, “Well, I mean, her definition of getting engaged is very confusing to me. People keep asking me when [I’m] gonna [propose] and I’m like, ‘When she’s ready.’ [But] we’ve only been dating for a little over a year.”

Earlier this month, Craig confirmed that he and Paige are still going strong after sparking speculation in late 2022 that they were on the rocks. “We don’t post a lot together but she’s always by my side,” the Delaware native wrote via his Instagram Story in April alongside a snap of his girlfriend.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.