Southern Charm-s Taylor Ann Green Breaks Silence Over Brother Worth-s Death

Taylor Ann Green spoke out about her brother Worth’s passing, one week after her family confirmed his death.

“Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind,” the Southern Charm star, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 19. “We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh.”

Green revealed that she will “always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ.”

She remembered her late sibling as going “out on top of your game” and noted that Worth’s loved ones “so look forward to seeing you again one day♥️.”

The TV personality added to her touching tribute by quoting Grouch Marx’s saying, “Blessed are the cracked, for they are the ones who let light in.”

Green concluded by explaining that ahead of Worth’s (full name Richard Worthington Green) death, he was “getting ready to embark on a new adventure” with their dad, a charity called Terra Firma. She proceeded to ask her followers for “donations be made in honor of Worth to terrafirmafloors.com” in lieu of flowers.

Taylor’s heartfelt message came after her sister, Catie King, announced their brother’s passing via social media on June 12. Worth was 36 when he died on June 8, less than one week after celebrating his birthday.

“You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for,” King wrote alongside a slideshow of photos at the time. “This family will never be the same. ‘I love you to the moon and back.’”

While Taylor didn’t immediately address the family’s loss, her loved ones issued a public statement later that week.

“Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him,” the family told People on Wednesday, June 14. “We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends.”

The statement continued: “Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Taylor’s ex and fellow Southern Charm costar Shep Rose was quick to share a message of support for the Green family. “Absolutely one of a kind,” he commented on King’s initial post. “A pleasure to know and to laugh with. ✌️.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Shep, 42, and Taylor split after two years of dating.

“[I will] always be in love with her. That thing, ‘Are you in love or do you love her?’ I love her. That’s all you need to know,” the former RelationShep star exclusively told Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “I will root for her for the rest of her life. And I will do anything on Earth to make sure that she’s happy.”

Unfortunately, Taylor isn’t the only Southern Charm star to recently lose a sibling. Her castmate Olivia Flowers mourned the death of her brother, Connor Flowers, in February. He was 32.

“Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went. His values were seeded in his faith and in his family,” Flowers’ family told Us in a statement at the time. “We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.”