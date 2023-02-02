An untimely loss. Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers‘ brother, Conner Flowers, has died. He was 32.

Family friend and Southern Charm alum Thomas Ravenel shared a social media tribute to his late pal on Wednesday, February 1, writing that Conner died days prior.

“RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can’t rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family,” Ravenel, 60, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, including snaps of him and Conner drinking wine.

Conner’s Legacy obituary page notes that there will be a visitation service on Saturday, February 4, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Leslie Green — mom of Olivia’s costar and friend Taylor Ann Green — was one of many to pen a thoughtful note to the Flowers family.

“Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry … please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss,” Leslie wrote in the memories and condolences section of the website. “We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann’s family).”

Another mourner wrote: “Our prayers are with you and we are so sorry for your loss. There are no words to fully express the sadness the tragedy and though we don´t understand this tragedy we know that he is in peace and with God. We pray for your peace and comfort. You are in our thoughts and prayers and we send love to Olivia and the Flowers family.”

Olivia, 30, for her part, has yet to publicly address her brother’s death. In June 2019, the Bravolebrity shared a sweet snap of her and Conner posing arm in arm with smiles on their faces.

“Remember … as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family,” she captioned the photo.

Conner commented on the post at the time, writing, “Little do they know,” and tagged the duo’s mom, Robin Flowers. His final Instagram photo before his death was uploaded in October 2022 and taken at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina, which Olivia’s costar Leva Bonaparte owns with her husband, Lamar Bonaparte.

Olivia, meanwhile, most recently shared an Instagram post on Sunday, January 29 — one day before her brother’s death.

“It’s giving The Simple Life,” she captioned a photo of herself and pal Stacey Weismann, referencing Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s 2000s reality show. She held a paint roller in the snap while Weismann posed with a power drill.