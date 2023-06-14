Taylor Ann Green and her family are mourning the loss of her brother, Richard Worthington Green (a.k.a. Worth), following his death at age 36.

The Southern Charm star’s sister, Catie King, announced the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Monday, June 12, sharing a tribute to Worth with a broken heart emoji. “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. ‘I love you to the moon and back,'” she captioned the slideshow.

Along with two photos of Worth, King included a graphic that read “In Loving Memory [of] Worth Green.” According to the dates listen on the image, Worth died on June 8 — less than one week after his birthday.

Taylor, 28, did not address her brother’s death via social media, but her family issued a public statement to People on Wednesday, June 14. “Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him,” the family noted. “We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends.”

The statement continued: “Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Taylor’s ex Shep Rose, meanwhile, left a supportive message in the comments section of Catie’s upload.

“Absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with. ✌️,” the Shep Gear founder, 43, wrote.

An obituary featured on North Carolina’s Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory website states that a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 17. “In lieu of flowers, Worth would want everyone to use those funds towards spending time with family and friends. If desired, donations can be made in Worth’s memory to your favorite charity,” the post reads.

Bravo fans met Taylor during season 7 of Southern Charm, which aired in 2020. At the time, Taylor and Rose’s relationship was going strong, but Us Weekly confirmed their split in July 2022.

“[I will] always be in love with her. That thing, ‘Are you in love or do you love her?’ I love her. That’s all you need to know,” the RelationShep star exclusively told Us at BravoCon three months later. “I will root for her for the rest of her life. And I will do anything on Earth to make sure that she’s happy.”

Taylor is the second Southern Charm personality to experience the loss of a sibling this year. News broke in February that costar Olivia Flowers‘ brother, Conner Flowers, died at age 32.

“Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went. His values were seeded in his faith and in his family,” Olivia’s family told Us in a statement. “We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.”

Two months later, Olivia reflected on her grief during an episode of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast and called out costar and former fling Austen Kroll for a moment they shared while filming season 9 earlier this year.

“He’s telling me I’m like an ‘inconsistent friend,’ and it’s, like, true,” she said. “I have been inconsistent because … I haven’t even, like, really processed what’s happening in real life. So then to go and have to deal with such bulls–t … I don’t really know how that’s gonna look back. I don’t know how that’s gonna play out. But it’s been rough.”