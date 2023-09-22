Rod Razavi is giving the cast of Southern Charm a run for their money on season 9 — but he’s been part of the squad for years.

“Rod is great,” Craig Conover exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20. “[He’s] very stoic and nice guy. We have a lot of memories together too.”

Craig, 34, explained that the Bravo cast has “been friends with these guys for a while,” referring to Rod and fellow season 9 newbies Jarret “JT” Thomas and Rodrigo Reyes. He added that it was “cool” to see Rod in the limelight.

Rod, meanwhile, sounded off on his debut via Instagram on Thursday, September 21, writing, “Juggling a 9-5 [job] and filming for 3 months was quite the challenge, but I’d do it over again in a heartbeat.”

He also gave his family and friends a “big shoutout” for supporting him on his Southern Charm journey, joking, “I hope I don’t embarrass you too much 😂.”

Scroll down to learn more about Rod:

What Does Southern Charm’s Rod Do for a Living?

Rod has a background in computer programming. He’s been the director of integrations and conversions at Zuri Group since 2013 and a director at ChemoCars since 2017.

Where Is Southern Charm’s Rod From?

Rod grew up in Ohio and has remained a Cincinnati Bengals fan since moving to Charleston. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2005.

Is Southern Charm’s Rod Close to His Family?

The reality star has a tight-knit family, including several nieces and nephews. Rod chronicles his life as the “fun uncle” on social media.

Does Southern Charm’s Rod Play Any Sports?

Rod played tennis in high school and college and has continued to play the sport in Charleston. In fact, in June he won his company’s fourth-annual Father’s Day Doubles Classic.

Who Does Rod Like on ‘Southern Charm’?

During the season 9 teaser, which dropped in August, it became clear that Rod is smitten with Olivia Flowers following her October 2022 split from Austen Kroll. The cameras caught one of Olivia, 31, and Rod’s first dates during the September 21 episode.

“Rod is so sweet. He’s just got such a chivalrous spirit about him,” Olivia told the cameras after their lunch outing. “You can’t help but compare him to Austen. It’s like I was in Neverland and now I’m on earth.”