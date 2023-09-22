Southern Charm’s Jarrett “JT” Thomas is the new kid on the block for season 9 — but that doesn’t mean he’s afraid to make waves.

“JT is a professional thorn in Austen [Kroll]’s side the whole year,” Craig Conover exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20.

Craig, 34, teased that “this season is just a wild ride” and that JT, 38, did a “good job” of holding his own with the cast.

Although JT is new to Southern Charm, Craig told Us that he’s been friends with him “for a while.”

Related: ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere: Where the Cast Stands Southern Charm got messy at the end of season 8 — and when season 9 premiered on Thursday, September 14, some of the cast was still at odds. OG star Shep Rose’s relationship drama with ex Taylor Ann Green was front and center during the season 8 reunion, which aired in October 2022, after she […]

To get prepared for being on camera, JT revealed that he got into shape by walking 10 miles a day. “Knowing the camera adds 10lbs, when the show offered me the role I decided to lose 10lbs of bad weight,” JT wrote via Instagram in August. “It wasn’t an easy journey but I’m so glad I got it done bc I feel 10x happier and healthier and my diabetes is so much easier to manage now without all the excess. If I can do it, so can you, get those steps in!”

Scroll down to learn more about Southern Charm’s newest star:

Where Did Southern Charm’s JT Grow Up?

JT is a Virginia native, who currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina.

What Does JT Do for a Living?

The season 9 newbie works in the real estate business and founded the luxury Airbnb/VRBO rental space, The Inns, Charleston. He is also a “pro at partying,” according to his Bravo bio.

Related: ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9: Everything to Know About the Bravo Series What is Southern Charm without OG star Kathryn Dennis? Fans are going to find out firsthand when season 9 returns in September 2023. The Bravo series has seen a lot of casting changes since its 2013 premiere. However, the biggest shake up comes during season 9 after Kathryn announced her departure in January 2023. The […]

Does JT Have Any Siblings?

JT has one brother, Matt Thomas, and four sisters, Nicole Thomas, and Caroline, Julia and Natalie Rasmus.

How Does JT Fit Into the ‘Southern Charm’ Group?

JT met Craig and Austen shortly after moving to Charleston. He also befriended Shep Rose and the trio have grown close since JT’s permanent move to the city after the coronavirus pandemic.

According to his Instagram account, JT is tight with several Southern Hospitality stars, including Bradley Carter, Mia Alario, Reagan Hack and Joe Bradley. Southern Hospitality is Leva Bonaparte’s spinoff series, which premiered in 2022.

Which ‘Southern Charm’ Costar Does JT Like?

The season 9 trailer, which dropped in August, teased JT’s infatuation with costar Taylor Ann Green. Despite being Shep’s ex, JT doesn’t appear to be shy about how much he likes Taylor, 28.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In fact, Craig told Us in September that JT’s “obsession” with Taylor is how her rumored hookup with Austen first comes to light on the show. “Because JT [is] telling Shep that he likes Taylor and Shep’s like, ‘Sure, sure, whatever. OK, JT, you can Taylor.’ And he’s like, ‘So that’s why I’m jealous of all the time she’s been spending with Austen,’” Craig recalled to Us about the drama, which took place earlier this year. “And Shep’s like, ‘Well, what do you mean by that?’”

Related: 'Southern Charm’ Cast: A Complete Guide to Who Has Dated Each Other The Southern Charm stars can’t get enough of each other — and that’s created a dizzying web of relationships, break ups and drama. Beginning with season 1, which premiered in 2014, OG stars Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis let fans see the good, the bad and the messy parts of their romantic relationships. […]

Austen and Taylor sparked romance speculation in March after their respective splits from Olivia Flowers and Shep in 2022. On the season 9 premiere, which aired on September 14, Taylor warned viewers “don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” denying the hookup. Austen, however, confessed to his parents that “something happened” with Taylor despite his friendship with Shep.