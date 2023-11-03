Your account
Entertainment

Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Reveals Biggest Reality Regret — And No, It’s Not About Austen Kroll

By

Taylor Ann Green wasn’t afraid to spill the sweet tea — and share a few set secrets — while reflecting on her highs and lows on Southern Charm.

Taylor, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly in the latest “Reality Show Secrets” installment that her “biggest on-screen regret” is not pegged to her and Austen Kroll’s 2022 kiss fallout. In fact, it has to do with her season 9 fight with Austen’s BFF Craig Conover.

“Blowing up at Craig and saying hurtful things [is my regret],” Taylor confessed to Us, referring to her claim during the season premiere that Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, “cheated” on him.

Southern Charm s Taylor Ann Green Reveals Biggest Reality Regret — And No It s Not About Austen Kroll 779
Taylor Ann Green. Paul Cheney/Bravo

At the time, Craig, 34, laughed off the allegation and later told Us that he knew there was no truth to the rumor. “Paige is like, ‘How on earth would I have pulled that off?’” Craig exclusively recalled to Us in September, pointing out that neither he nor Paige, 30, can be “secretive” as reality stars.

Cast Southern Charms Biggest Scandals

Related: Southern Charm's Biggest Scandals and Controversies

Looking back, Taylor told Us that although she “tries to give [herself] a drink limit” while filming, that rule went out the window during Madison LeCroy’s post-wedding celebration, which is when she lashed out at Craig. (The party was the first time Taylor had seen her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose in months, which caused even more tension.)

Southern Charm s Taylor Ann Green Reveals Biggest Reality Regret — And No It s Not About Austen Kroll 781 Craig Conover
Taylor Ann Green, Craig Conover. Bravo (2)

Taylor admitted that she “100 percent” had too much to drink at that event. “I was very nervous going into that party, seeing Shep and all that stuff, so I should have really been on my best behavior,” she added.

Throughout season 9, Taylor’s actions have raised eyebrows. In addition to feuding with Craig, she sparked romance rumors with Austen, 36.

Southern Charm s Taylor Ann Green Reveals Biggest Reality Regret — And No It s Not About Austen Kroll 780
Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll. Bravo (2)

While Austen and Taylor initially denied they’d ever hooked up, they eventually admitted to kissing in late 2022 while Austen was trying to work things out with Taylor’s BFF Olivia Flowers. (The drama played out during an October episode of the Bravo series.)

Southern Charm A Guide Who Has Dated Each Other

Related: 'Southern Charm’ Cast: A Complete Guide to Who Has Dated Each Other

Despite being at the center of most of the season 9 blowouts, Taylor told Us that it’s “probably Austen” and Madison, 33, who “cause the most drama” among the cast. “Madison likes to stir the pot. She likes to throw a bomb in there and see what happens,” she teased.

Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive video above for more of Taylor’s reality show secrets — including whether there were any “secret romances” off-camera this season.

