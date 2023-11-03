Captain Jason isn’t looking for a Below Deck boatmance, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t curious about what other Bravo fish are in the sea.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jason played a game of “Ship or Sink,” where he revealed which reality stars he’d be interested in. For several of the options, Jason looked them up on his phone before answering — and Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard was quick to catch his eye.

“What’s her name? I’ll look her up now. Lindsay? How do you spell the last name? Oh, Hubbard. [I would] ship,” he told Us after finding a photo of Hubbard, 37, online.

Jason made it clear he wasn’t in a rush to make a move after Hubbard’s recent split from Carl Radke, adding, “We’ll take things slow.”

The captain also had a positive response to Ariana Madix, who he called “very attractive,” but the Vanderpump Rules star is off the market. Madix, 38, found love with Daniel Wai after ending her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval due to his infidelity.

Taking a quick detour into the Below Deck universe, Jason weighed in on a romance between him and Kate Chastain.

“Sink. I like her. She’s nice. Yeah, I do like Kate a lot,” he said about the former chief stew, 40, who welcomed son Sullivan in May.

Jason also chose the “Ship” option after looking up Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The Below Deck Down Under star clarified that he was only “going off looks” since he didn’t know details about Zolciak-Biermann’s personal life. (The 55-year-old is in the midst of a messy divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.)

Jason made a splash when his show Below Deck Down Under premiered in 2021 on Peacock. The spinoff, which has since moved to Bravo, allowed Jason to meet other reality stars at events such as BravoCon.

During his interview with Us, Jason hinted that he has been in contact with someone from the Bravo universe.

“Yeah, one or two [Bravolebrities] slid into my DMs. Just [to] say, ‘I can’t wait to see you at BravoCon. You’ve done really well [and] thank you very much,’” he shared. “[I] had a few conversations with one or two [reality stars from] last year … Just general chit-chat. That was last year and then, since season 2, they’ve reached back out and said, ‘We’ll catch up at BravoCon. Love your work.’ But nothing juicy.”

Jason admitted that he still finds himself struggling when it comes to the dating scene despite his newfound popularity.

“It’s so difficult. I am either going to work or coming back to my daughter,” Jason, who shares 7-year-old daughter Saskia with ex Fuchsia Quinn, noted. “I would hope that I could probably change that scenario in the next year.”

Jason, however, is not giving up on his search for The One, adding, “My daughter’s getting a little bit older now. They’re settled here. Now if I can just have a little place here and then have time, I’m hoping next year it changes. Something’s got to change. I’m getting too old, but I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date. If something pops up [then] something pops up. Hopefully it pops up soon.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp