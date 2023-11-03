Your account
Celebrity News

Below Deck’s Captain Jason Shows Interest in Lindsay Hubbard After Looking Her Up During Us Interview

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Captain Jason isn’t looking for a Below Deck boatmance, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t curious about what other Bravo fish are in the sea.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jason played a game of “Ship or Sink,” where he revealed which reality stars he’d be interested in. For several of the options, Jason looked them up on his phone before answering — and Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard was quick to catch his eye.

“What’s her name? I’ll look her up now. Lindsay? How do you spell the last name? Oh, Hubbard. [I would] ship,” he told Us after finding a photo of Hubbard, 37, online.

Jason made it clear he wasn’t in a rush to make a move after Hubbard’s recent split from Carl Radke, adding, “We’ll take things slow.”

Summer House s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Confirm Their Breakup After One Year of Dating 390

The captain also had a positive response to Ariana Madix, who he called “very attractive,” but the Vanderpump Rules star is off the market. Madix, 38, found love with Daniel Wai after ending her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval due to his infidelity.

Below Deck's Captain Jason Shows Interest in Lindsay Hubbard After Looking Her Up During Us Interview
Jason Chambers, Lindsay Hubbard Mark Rogers/Bravo;Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taking a quick detour into the Below Deck universe, Jason weighed in on a romance between him and Kate Chastain.

“Sink. I like her. She’s nice. Yeah, I do like Kate a lot,” he said about the former chief stew, 40, who welcomed son Sullivan in May.

Jason also chose the “Ship” option after looking up Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The Below Deck Down Under star clarified that he was only “going off looks” since he didn’t know details about Zolciak-Biermann’s personal life. (The 55-year-old is in the midst of a messy divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.)

Crossover Alert! Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows green jacket

Jason made a splash when his show Below Deck Down Under premiered in 2021 on Peacock. The spinoff, which has since moved to Bravo, allowed Jason to meet other reality stars at events such as BravoCon.

During his interview with Us, Jason hinted that he has been in contact with someone from the Bravo universe.

“Yeah, one or two [Bravolebrities] slid into my DMs. Just [to] say, ‘I can’t wait to see you at BravoCon. You’ve done really well [and] thank you very much,’” he shared. “[I] had a few conversations with one or two [reality stars from] last year … Just general chit-chat. That was last year and then, since season 2, they’ve reached back out and said, ‘We’ll catch up at BravoCon. Love your work.’ But nothing juicy.”

Jason admitted that he still finds himself struggling when it comes to the dating scene despite his newfound popularity.

Below Deck and Spinoff Casts Through the Years Guide to Who Dated Who

“It’s so difficult. I am either going to work or coming back to my daughter,” Jason, who shares 7-year-old daughter Saskia with ex Fuchsia Quinn, noted. “I would hope that I could probably change that scenario in the next year.”

Jason, however, is not giving up on his search for The One, adding, “My daughter’s getting a little bit older now. They’re settled here. Now if I can just have a little place here and then have time, I’m hoping next year it changes. Something’s got to change. I’m getting too old, but I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date. If something pops up [then] something pops up. Hopefully it pops up soon.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

