‘Below Deck’ Babies: See Which Crew Members Have Given Birth

From Below Deck to babies! Dani Soares, Alli Dore and more cast members are tackling parenthood.

Dore, for her part, announced her and boyfriend Benny Thompson’s pregnancy in June 2021, writing via Instagram: “So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby.”

Thompson added in a post of his own at the time: “Pregnant?! Could not be more proud of you, you’re going to be the most amazing mumma. So excited about the epic journey that lies ahead for our little fam.”

The couple’s baby boy arrived two months later “a little bit prematurely.”

The Aussie introduced her son, River, in an Instagram slideshow, gushing, “We are so proud of our strong little man. The last couple of weeks we faced challenges I never thought we’d have to it’s been really emotional but also the most special time in our lives because we have River at the end of it all. I’m so grateful to have @bennithompson by my side because I couldn’t have done this without him. Proud of our little family and counting the days until River gets to come home.”

As for Soares, she became a mom two months prior when her baby girl, Lilly, was born. “This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us,” the Brazil native captioned a crying photo of her newborn in June 2021.

The beauty therapist confirmed that same month that she believes former costar Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is the father of her little one. The Louisiana native has requested a DNA test.

Soares is currently raising her daughter as a single mom, exclusively telling Us Weekly in June 2021 that Dore and Hannah Ferrier have been “giving [her] support.”

Ferrier, who gave birth to daughter Ava in October 2020, exclusively told Us in November 2020 that she was “going to go see” Soares and help her out.

“It is a really scary time,” the former reality star said of pregnancy at the time. “I found it a scary time even with my partner, [Josh]. I want to make sure she knows she’s got some support. I couldn’t imagine doing it, like, on my own. I give so many props to women who do it because it’s like, not only is your body changing, but your hormones are going crazy. And you know that you’re about to go through this massive life change.”

