Keeping it real. Dani Soares gave a glimpse into her single parenting experience on Tuesday, June 29.

When asked about the “hardest” part of raising daughter Lilly, 1 month, the Below Deck: Sailing Yacht star, 33, said, “Definitely not having time for myself. I don’t even mean to go drinking or anything, I mean having time to shower, put makeup on, do my hair, sit down and have a long dinner.”

The Bravo personality advised other single moms to establish a “support system.” The Aussie explained, “Make sure you’re with your family around. Make sure you have great friends. It’s not easy, and you need as much help as you can get.”

The reality star gave birth to her baby girl in May. While the new mom initially told Us Weekly exclusively that the paternity of the infant was “not relevant,” she changed her tune after Lilly’s arrival.

“He thinks it’s not his child, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Dani said of costar Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux during their show’s June 21 reunion.

The North Carolina native, 25, replied to her claims via Instagram, writing, “[I’m] heartbroken to have to hear about the baby’s birth on social media and read headlines, like, ‘Dani Soares Says Her Baby’s Father Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With It.’ All I can say is if it’s mine, I want to be involved 100 [percent]. … Just want everyone to know how strongly I feel about this, especially the haters who are so sure I am neglecting my responsibility. No one wants to know more than me if this is my baby girl!”

In the second part of the reunion, which aired on June 22, Jean-Luc added that he “really hope[d]” to be able to “coparent together” in the future.

The deckhand has asked for a paternity test for “peace of mind,” he added at the time. “I understand why she took it poorly because in her mind I might be the only person she’s ever been with. If that’s the case, I told her, I really do apologize.”

While he and Dani were romantically linked during the show’s latest season, the stewardess currently doesn’t have dating on her “radar,” she clarified on Tuesday. “Not on my mind,” the beauty therapist said. “My focus is my daughter, finishing [nursing] school and providing for her. That’s all I’m focusing on.”