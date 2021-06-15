Below Deck's Dani: Baby's Father Doesn't Want 'Anything to Do With' Their Child

Dani Soares gave birth to her baby girl in May — and the infant’s father is not in her life.

“He thinks it’s not his child, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it,” the Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, 33, star said in a Monday, June 14, teaser for the reunion of the Bravo show.

When asked whether her season 2 love interest Jean-Luc “J.L.” Cerza-Lanaux is the newborn’s father, the Aussie said, “Well, let’s put it this way,” before the trailer ended.

Andy Cohen noted in the sneak peek that Soares’ costar, 25, “couldn’t join” the reunion and had to be interviewed separately. When the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 53, asked Cerza-Lanaux for his response, he replied, “Oh man, you’re gonna make me do this now, aren’t you?”

Soares shared her pregnancy news in April, exclusively telling Us Weekly the following month that she would not be sharing the baby-to-be’s paternity.

“I just don’t think that’s relevant for my situation, that’s all,” the Bravo personality explained in May. “I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know. I just don’t think it’s anybody’s business right now.”

One week after the reality star gave birth, she and Cerza-Lanaux talked marriage and babies in an episode of the Bravo show.

“To be a hundred percent honest, you make me feel, like, I’m the most amazing person in the world,” Soares said in the June scene. “But I just don’t see how this could actually work. That’s what you get when you get with 30-plus year-old women, who have no time to waste. … I want to have babies, I want to get married. Do you want to do that? Let’s have sex tonight. And if I get pregnant? That’s God’s will.”

After the North Carolina native appeared to panic, she clarified that she was “joking,” adding, “It really scares me that you haven’t had a relationship before.”

Charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow seemingly confirmed that Cerza-Lanaux is the father of Soares’ daughter in an April Instagram video. After his daughter called the deckhand her “least favorite crew member,” the England native replied, “That was because he was too busy getting the other one pregnant. And he’s gonna be a daddy, come on.”

Captain Glenn Shephard played “Truth or Drink” with Cohen on Monday, telling the Most Talkative author that he also “think[s]” Cerza-Lanaux is the father.

Part one of the season 2 reunions airs on Bravo Monday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by part two the next day.