Predicting the future? Dani Soares joked about getting pregnant while hooking up with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux on Below Deck Sailing Yacht ahead of welcoming her first child in May.

During the Monday, June 7, episode, Dani, 33, opens up to Jean-Luc, 25, about her plans for the future while making it clear that motherhood was on her mind.

“You’ve been there for me every step of the way,” the deckhand says after kissing the stewardess in a new clip from the episode. “It means a lot to me.”

Dani reveals that she does “care” about Jean-Luc “a lot” before flirting a little more with her yacht beau. “You made this entire trip that much better,” Jean-Luc says while holding onto his girl.

The beauty therapist, who became a mom last month, then gets real about where she thinks the relationship was going.

“To be a hundred percent honest, you make me feel, like, I’m the most amazing person in the world,” she explains. “But I just don’t see how this could actually work. That’s what you get when you get with 30-plus year-old women, who have no time to waste.”

Jean-Luc replies: “At the end of the day, if we make one another happy, then that’s all that matters.”

Dani adds that she “wants the very best” for Jean-Luc but notes that his youth was holding her back from committing to him.

“I want to have babies, I want to get married,” she yells. “Do you want to do that? Let’s have sex tonight. And if I get pregnant? That’s God’s will.”

The North Carolina native panicked a little saying, “Oh, my God.” Dani admits that she was “joking” about the babies, but adds, “it really scares me that you haven’t had a relationship before.”

Jean-Luc tries to reassure her that their chemistry and bond was something worth fighting for, saying, “I mean, I get it. Sometimes people need a leap of faith in order to see a side of them that hasn’t been seen before.”

The pair don’t resolve anything right then, but do embrace and start making out once again.

“You mean a lot to me,” he concludes. “And that’s why I’m still here.”

Dani announced in April that she was expecting her first child, sharing a photo of her growing bump via Instagram. The following month she exclusively told Us Weekly that the father of her child wasn’t something she was planning on sharing amid rumors that Jean-Luc is the dad.

“I just don’t think that’s relevant for my situation, that’s all,” the TV personality said in May. “I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know. I just don’t think it’s anybody’s business right now.”

The Australia native revealed on May 29 that her baby girl had arrived. “She is here. She is perfect,” she captioned a photo of her baby’s hand at the time.

The following week, Dani shared the first look at her daughter’s face, posting a hilarious screaming photo of the little one, captioned, “This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us 😂😝.” She has yet to reveal her daughter’s name and who the father is.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.