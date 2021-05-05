Feeling the love! Dani Soares has had positive reactions from her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crewmates after announcing her pregnancy last month.

“Everybody’s so supportive,” Dani, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 3. “Alli [Dore]‘s in Australia and she was like, ‘My parents said they can come to their farm if you need some support, and you can stay here with us and they’ll be the grandparents!’”

The Bravo personality noted that chef Natasha De Bourg has “been amazing as well” and chief stew Daisy Kelliher has been there for her so far. Dani revealed that she is “really close” with Alli and Natasha and talks “at least twice a week” with Alli and Daisy, 33, during the trio’s “Pita Party” Instagram video chats.

“Captain Glenn [Shephard] and Colin [Macrae] reached out to me as well. Sydney [Zaruba] as well,” she added. “They’ve been really lovely.”

The stewardess told Us that Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has “reached out” following her own pregnancy and offered some tips and tricks for motherhood.

“She’s absolutely lovely. Her daughter is so gorgeous. She hasn’t seen me at the moment, but as soon as she’s back, we’re definitely going to meet up,” Dani said, referencing Hannah’s 6-month-old baby girl, Ava. “As soon as my baby’s here as well, we got to make sure they’re friends and they hang out together.”

The reality star revealed on Saturday, April 24, that she is expecting her first child, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump via Instagram. “It’s just you and I little baby,” she wrote at the time.

While Dani is choosing to keep the identity of her child’s father a secret for now, she told Us on Monday how she’s been fairing during her pregnancy.

“I’ve been really lucky with it. I can’t really complain that much to be honest,” she said of her symptoms. “But I am in that stage that I feel like a massive weight and I can’t get out of bed properly. I just roll out of bed — it just takes me awhile.”

The beauty therapist said she did get a “little bit of nausea” early on but never “actually got sick.” Now, she’s battling bouts of heartburn, which she admitted is “not fun.”

Dani revealed that she is “pretty far” along but plans to keep the due date under wraps so people aren’t constantly asking if the baby has arrived. She noted that while she knows the sex of the little one, she is trying her “best not to reveal it” to anyone just yet.

When it comes to her bundle of joy, the world traveler does have a name picked out, telling Us, “As soon as I found out [the sex], I think, like, the next week I already knew what the baby’s name was going to be.”

As her child’s arrival gets closer, the TV personality is also lining up her birthing plan. “My plan is to go as natural as possible. I don’t want to have an epidural, but the baby normally chooses its own way of coming to the world,” she said. “So I’m mentally prepared for whatever it is but at the hospital, as natural as possible!”

For now, Dani is “quite happy having a normal life” off the yacht and preparing for motherhood.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper