Almost time to set sail! Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Bravo on Monday, March 1, but before the crew embarks on another trip around the Mediterranean, Captain Glenn Shephard told Us Weekly his first impressions of the group. He’s dished on everyone — from who rocked the boat, to who he could rely on when seas got a bit choppy.

When it comes to the head of the deck team, Gary King, Captain admitted that he’s a “bit of a party animal,” but above all, he’s good at his job.

“He’s a good sailor. I could relax a little bit with a right-hand man there,” Shephard told Us. “I didn’t have to explain to him, he understands.”

Captain Glenn’s impression of Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux was simple: “The guy’s incredibly tall,” he said of the nearlly seven-foot tall deckhand, who couldn’t even fit in his bunk.

“I don’t know that he and Gary got on perfectly, but I think they manage the season and their department quite well,” Shephard explained.

Captain Glenn was “blown away” by French-trained Chef Natasha De Bourg. He recalled that he “loved” the Trinidad native’s cuisine, and even “put on some weight this season” because of it.

While Captain runs a tight ship, he can’t always control the conflict that arises on board.

He teased that there may be some drama between the chef and Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelleher this season. “You always have conflict between those two departments and it’s also critical that they work well together because it’s a big part of what we do,” he noted. “We’re like a floating restaurant, so the food and service are so critical.”

To see what Captain Glenn thinks of the rest of the crew — Alli Dore, Sydney Zaruba and Collin Macrae — watch the exclusive video above. The new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Bravo Monday, March 1, at 9 p.m. ET.