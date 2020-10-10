Since her departure from Below Deck in August, Hannah Ferrier’s life has been smooth sailing. In fact, she even let Us Weekly tag along for a day in her life to prove it!

While her time as chief stew for the Wellington Crew is behind her, the former Bravo personality, 33, has instead been gearing up to welcome her first child, a daughter with boyfriend Josh.

“I can’t remember the last time a day passed without spontaneously bursting into tears of joy!” the Aussie, who is due in October, shared to Instagram in September. “[Whether] it’s in the car when a song comes on or the thought of looking at my daughter for the first time … The days have passed quickly and I simply can’t wait.”

And although her third trimester has left her “really uncomfortable,” she shared in an interview with The Daily Dish in August, Ferrier knows it’s all going to be worth it when she holds her baby in her arms.

“I’m so ready,” she gushed. “I’m looking forward to weird things like that. I absolutely cannot wait to meet her. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I’m excited, but I’m also a little scared and nervous.’ I don’t have any of that. I just want her here already.”

Meanwhile, the reality star has also been working on other projects — including her Ocean International Training Academy, an online course for those who want to jumpstart their yachting careers.

Additionally, she recently launched a new podcast called “Dear Diary, You’re Effed!” In the podcast, she she reads a diary entry and makes fun of her 13-year-old self.

“It’s not like work,” she tells Us Weekly, because “[I] laugh the whole time.”

Keep scrolling to see what else Ferrier has been up to as her due date nears.