A storm is brewing! Bravo shared a look at the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 and the drama has only just begun.

The trailer teased the growing boatmance between Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and possibly foreshadowed a major life change.

“The more I get to know you, I like you more. Let’s have sex tonight and if I get pregnant then that’s God’s will!” Dani, 33, says to Jean-Luc, 24, at the beginning of the trailer.

The stewardess recently announced on social media that she was expecting her first child but did not share any details about the paternity.

Dani shared the news via Instagram with a photo of her proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

“It’s just you and I little baby,” the Bravolebrity wrote on Saturday, April 24.

Dani previously said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April that she wasn’t looking for a long-term relationship with the deckhand and was just “having a bit of fun.”

She also added that Jean-Luc was “very nice” and “very respectful” during their time on the show together.

The trailer for the remaining episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht also teases more of a love triangle between Gary King, Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba.

“Just do what you want just leave me alone,” Sydney says in the promo. The first officer had already hooked up with the deckhand earlier in the season and then moved on to flirting with Alli.

“I didn’t want to lead her on. Sometimes things happen, and it happened. You know, I just had to get on through with it. You can’t keep living in the past,” Gary said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March about his relationship with Sydney. “It shouldn’t have happened. I think we both know that. We both knew that then.”

Another relationship on the rocks was the one between the chief stew, Daisy Kelliher, and the chef, Natasha De Bourg. The pair have argued throughout the season about the service, and it doesn’t seem like they reach a truce anytime soon.

Natasha said during an appearance on WWHL in March that one of her crew mate’s strong traits is that “she’s very outspoken and up front in what she wants.”

However, she also responded about one of Daisy’s biggest “weaknesses”: “She leaves the second stew to do her job.”

Daisy shared her side during a separate appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying, “I think arrogance straight away is a bad sign in a chef — and cockiness. I think, Natasha, to an extent, displayed those pretty quickly on.

