Shaking things up! Relationships are heating up between the crew of the Parsifal III, but one hookup is definitely unexpected.

“When I am drunk, I get touchy and emotional. When Jean-Luc [Cerza Lanaux] gets drunk, he is just in himself. He is like a little flower that doesn’t have water,” Dani Soares explains in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, May 3, episode of Below Decking Sailing Yacht.

In the clip, Jean-Luc complains about the mess his crew members are making during a night off. Dani tries to make him feel better, but when that doesn’t work, the second stew kisses Alli Dore to make him jealous.

Dani recently announced on social media that she was expecting her first child but did not share any details about the paternity.

The stewardess shared the news via Instagram with a photo of her proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

“It’s just you and I little baby,” the Bravolebrity wrote on April 24.

Dani posted an update following an outpouring of love for her surprising announcement.

“I just wanna say thank you all so much for all the support. It warms my heart to read so many beautiful messages! PS: you gonna get tired of all the pregnancy pics coming your way,” the reality star captioned a photo of her and her bump via Instagram three days later.

The midseason trailer for season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht teased Dani’s upcoming pregnancy.

“The more I get to know you, I like you more. Let’s have sex tonight and if I get pregnant then that’s God’s will!” Dani said to Jean-Luc at the beginning of the promo.

During an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dani said that Jean-Luc was “very nice” and “very respectful” during their time on the show together.

The exclusive clip also teases a romantic development between the first officer, Gary King, and Alli after the third stew tells her boss that they kissed.

“I don’t know if that is a turn-on or a turnoff,” Gary, says when Dani later kisses Alli in the sneak peek scene.

Gary has previously spoken about how he and Alli “kind of hit it off” from the beginning. “Yes, I did like Alli,” he shared in an interview with E! News earlier this month. “She made me laugh, we got along well and, at the end of the day, I was like, ‘OK, well if this is gonna work, let me try.'”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m ET.