From Below Deck to baby! Alli Dore gave birth to her son on Thursday, August 26.

“We welcomed our little baby boy River George Thompson into the world,” Dore wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 31. “He’s come a little prematurely but is doing better everyday. We are so proud of our strong little man. The last couple of weeks we faced challenges I never thought we’d have to it’s been really emotional but also the most special time in our lives because we have River at the end of it all. I’m so grateful to have @bennithompson by my side because I couldn’t have done this without him. Proud of our little family and counting the days until River gets to come home.”

The reality star announced in June that she and boyfriend Benny Thompson had a little one on the way, debuting her baby bump in a green dress.

“So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx,” the Bravo personality captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time.

Dani Soares, who gave birth to her daughter, Lilly, in May, commented, “YYAAAYYY CONGRATULATIONS. Lilly can’t wait to meet her new friend. You two are gonna be amazing parents because you are two amazing humans.”

The dad-to-be added in a post of his own: “Pregnant? So proud of you, you’re going to be the most amazing mumma. Couldn’t be more excited for the epic journey we’ve begun. xx.”

Two months later, the Aussie shared the sex of their upcoming arrival with a blue cake. “It’s a Boy” was written on the dessert with white frosting.

“So excited to be a boy mum in a few weeks and I can’t wait to see @bennithompson become the most amazing dad to our little man,” Dore captioned an August Instagram selfie before going on to tell the “funny story” behind the sweet treat.

“It was meant to be blue on the INSIDE to retain the element of surprise,” the then-expectant star wrote. “I mean, I appreciate the effort buuut. Anyway, being on an island meant I didn’t have a lot of options, so I was relying on the resort to help me make this happen. After days of stressing and unreturned phone calls, I gave up on their help and chose to do my own gender reveal [for Thompson] with a little balloon and a big breakfast spread and it was such a happy moment!”

When the cake arrived, the couple were “shocked and couldn’t stop laughing.” Dore concluded, “[It] looks like my 4-year-old niece assisted on it.”

The pair, who moved in together in June, were friends for many years before they began dating.

“Fundamentally, we are just such a perfect fit for each other,” Dore told E! News at the time. “So, I’m really excited for our future together. We’re very serious. … [I’ve] never been loved like this.”

The third stew believes that their child will be an “ocean warrior,” she wrote via Instagram in July. “My baby is going to have such a special little ocean heart and I’m so excited to show them the world through the eyes of someone who wants to treasure our planet, not trash it. I’m so grateful to have found a partner in Benny who feels just as strongly connected to do this journey of parenthood with.”