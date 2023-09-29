Jason Chambers is Below Deck‘s hottest captain — but even he is struggling with how to navigate the dating scene.

“It’s so difficult. I am either going to work or coming back to my daughter,” the reality star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Invisalign. “I would hope that I could probably change that scenario in the next year.”

Chambers, who shares 7-year-old daughter Saskia with ex Fuchsia Quinn, isn’t giving up on finding The One yet.

“My daughter’s getting a little bit older now. They’re settled here. Now if I can just have a little place here and then have time, I’m hoping next year it changes. Something’s got to change,” he added. “I’m getting too old, but I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date. If something pops up [then] something pops up. Hopefully it pops up soon.”

After starring on Below Deck Down Under since 2022, Chambers admitted that he isn’t opposed to a boatmance.

“We’re adults and we’re working in an environment where we’re very close. It’s going to happen. The thing is — if it impedes your work — people should be adult enough to be able to just understand that there’s work,” he explained to Us. “If you’re going to have a boat romance, you need to understand that you should work your butt off. Don’t be caught in the galley. Don’t be caught smooching around here. Do your job, save your romance for when you go out and there’s a time and a place. That’s maturity.”

The captain continued: “[Like] an office space, two colleagues working in an office space. You don’t go into the cubicle and waste your time smooching there when you should be presenting on the PowerPoint something. It works both ways. It’s no different. More so with us, because we work together and live together and we don’t get to go home. I don’t think you can rule it out because don’t we all need a bit of love? We all need a little bit of romance.”

Chambers, however, doesn’t have any plans to romance someone on an upcoming season of Below Deck.

“I don’t get to chime in on the recruiting. That’s why,” he said before expanding on what he’s looking for in a potential partner. “I’m really [focusing on] health. I’m [interested in] yoga, free diving [and someone] adventurous. Someone that gets out, someone that loves a waterfall, someone that loves to climb a mountain. Someone that’s conscious about health and wellbeing and has a bit of a laugh and can drink a good margarita.”

As he prepares to meet new people, Chambers has decided to improve his smile with Invisalign. The TV personality has already seen a change in his appearance — and his confidence, adding, “I put them on during [the] night and most of the day as well at the moment. But the whole six-month process is complete. I’ve just got retainers now.”

Chambers admitted that watching himself on screen played a role in the decision.

“I have really crooked teeth and the comments I got from season 1 … it made me cringe even more,” he revealed. “I met a doctor before BravoCon [2022], then they came and got me the morning of day two. They took me to a clinic and a 3D machine told me exactly what I needed. It said, ‘No teeth extraction. Six months and that’s it.’ And they showed me right then how they’re going to look.”

Chambers continued: “They sent me away with 30 aligners and an app. My aligners app took photos every week [and it was] nine photos [with] different angles. The app actually goes to the doctor. The doctor [then] says, ‘Move on to the next one. Everything’s fine.’ And it’s like I was going to a dentist clinic every day with my app.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp