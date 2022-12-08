A boat is nothing without its leader. Over the years, Below Deck fans have become familiar with many captains — and some made more memorable impressions than others.

Below Deck, which premiered in 2013, explored the glamorous world of yachting and the not as beautiful behind-the-scenes situations that the crew must handle. The first season introduced viewers to Captain Lee Rosbach and his strict approach to leadership.

Ahead of the show’s 10th season, Captain Lee reflected on his Below Deck legacy.

“I’m not [different] as far as the way that I operate, my boat, my yacht, my ship. I don’t think I’ve changed at all. I still run what I call a tight ship and it’s based on a meritocracy,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “See, if you get your job based on merit, you keep your job based on merit and therefore you will lose your job for lack of merit. There’s a few other things that you could do, but basically it’s lack of merit, so that’ll cost you your job.”

The captain noted that he wasn’t looking to alter his management style, adding: “So in the last 10 years, I don’t think I’ve changed that much. I may have — I’m not so quick to be intolerant as I might have been in the past. But I think that just generally with everyone comes with experience and time.”

At the time, Lee weighed in on his thoughts of a potential retirement. “I think you always have to have a purpose. You have to be doing something productive,” he said, calling the idea of taking a break “overrated” for him. “And when yachting and the show itself stopped being fun is probably when I’ll stop doing it. This season was still fun in spite of everything that popped up.”

Captain Sandy Yawn, for her part, has also offered a glimpse at her hands-off approach when it comes to creating restrictions for her team.

“What they do once they are off the vessel in their personal lives is their personal decision. So, if they want to hook up with clients after they’re signed off the vessel, go for it,” she detailed to Us in July 2022. “I’m all about love. I found love. I want everybody to have love, but you can’t do it in a professional setting.”

The TV personality said that she preferred to base her opinions on her subordinates on “first impressions.”

“Like, I am not going to stand over them, but I wouldn’t sit on the bridge knowing that they’re down crew members and not bail them out,” she continued. “Sometimes you got to be in and get your hands dirty. That’s why I want [my team] to feel supported because I have a high expectation.”

Scroll down for a guide to every captain in Below Deck history: