Looking after himself. Below Deck‘s Captain Lee Rosbach exclusively invited Us Weekly to get a glimpse at his daily routine — which includes putting his health first.

According to the Bravo personality, 73, his well-being played a huge role in his ability to return for season 10 of Below Deck.

“[My] back surgery came out great, it really did,” he shared with Us ahead of the hit Bravo show’s return. “You will find this season that I did something that I’ve never, ever done before in my career or in my life. And there’s gonna be a lot of situations where you’re gonna go, ‘Wow, didn’t see that coming at all.’ Not only will it be true for the viewers, it was true for myself and the crew.”

Some fans previously questioned Rosbach’s future in the franchise following several health scares. The captain, for his part, noted that he considered retirement to be an “overrated” idea.

“I think you always have to have a purpose. You have to be doing something productive,” he told Us. “And when yachting and the show itself stopped being fun is probably when I’ll stop doing it. This season was still fun in spite of everything that popped up.”

After filming for nearly a decade, Rosbach opened up about how his approach to the job has changed.

“I’m not [changed] as far as the way that I operate, my boat, my yacht, my ship. I don’t think I’ve changed at all. I still run what I call a tight ship and it’s based on a meritocracy,” he explained to Us. “See, if you get your job based on merit, you keep your job based on merit and therefore you will lose your job for lack of merit. There’s a few other things that you could do, but basically it’s lack of merit, so that’ll cost you your job.”

The Florida native continued: “So in the last 10 years, I don’t think I’ve changed that much. I may have — I’m not so quick to be intolerant as I might have been in the past. But I think that just generally with everyone comes with experience and time.”

Rosbach also shared the lesson he learned throughout his years at sea, saying, “I’ve always operated by the model, keep your head down, do your job and everything else will take care of itself.”

Season 7 of Below Deck returns to Bravo on Monday, November 21, at 8 p.m. ET

Scroll below to take a peek at a day in Rosbach’s life: