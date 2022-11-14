“St. Lucia is the most beautiful island in the Caribbean. It is green from the beach all the way up to the top. And it is lush — it is just out of a postcard,” the Bravo personality gushes in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek at the season’s cold open ahead of the show’s premiere on Monday, November 21.
The Michigan native notes that he is in for a chaotic season, saying, “I have been a captain 37 years. Everybody wants to be a captain until it is time to do captain s—t.”
Lee’s former costar Kate Chastain, however, squashed speculation that season 10 will be his last. “He’s always coming back. I mean Captain Lee will probably be on Below Deck for as long as the show is on,” she said on the “Unfiltered” podcast earlier this month. “There is a saying that every good captain goes down with the ship and metaphorically Captain Lee would do that.”
The Florida native added: “Coming up on the new season of Below Deck airing this fall on Bravo, there is a change that happens. That has never happened before in prior seasons. And Captain Lee may or may not be the captain some of the time.”
“The timing was mainly screwed up. Because we have such a tight shooting schedule, it was imperative that the guests’ charters start and end on time so it didn’t have a domino effect and impact every charter after that,” he told E! News in August 2021 about the brief shakeup.
Season 7 of Below Deck returns to Bravo on Monday, November 21, at 8 p.m. ET
Scroll down to meet the cast of Below Deck season 10:
'Below Deck' Season 10 Sneak Peek: Captain Lee Reunites With Some Familiar Faces Amid Messy Hookups, Fights and a Potential Evacuation
During a confessional, the captain notes that he set his expectations "so far out of the f—king park" after season 9. The reality star will be reunited with Rachel and Fraser — but will no longer be joined by Eddie Lucas who returned to the series after Kate's departure.
Rachel Hargrove
"After all these years I have kind of become the mercenary chef," the Florida native shares in a confessional interview. "I am just coming in to murder some s—t and be the bitch that gets you tipsy."
"There’s a lot of drama. We have a very interesting dynamic, but a successful season nonetheless," he teased during an interview with Kate at BravoCon in October.
Ross McHarg
"I come from the old school of yachting, when you work hard you work hard. But first you should be able to play hard," the bosun explains in the cold open. "I have definitely overstepped that line but we try our best to be professional."
The stew offered a glimpse at her personality in the season 10 sneak peek. "I am definitely a flirty person. The attention is like a f—king dream on a yacht," Alissa shares alongside clips of her packing on the PDA with a few crew members.
"I am a small-town Mississippi gal," Camille shares with the camera ahead of season 10. "I am a really big personality and I love to twerk."
According to her bio, Camille has been sailing since she was nine years old. In her free time, the newcomer has competed on American Idol and continued to explore a career in songwriting. Camille will be splitting her time between the deck and the interior.
Luis Antonio 'Tony' Duarte
"All my life fits in a backpack. If it doesn't fit in a backpack then it must go away," the deckhand explains in the cold open. "Life is about collecting experiences."
The Australia native decided to join the yachting industry after getting inspired by a childhood friend. After joining a yacht in 2020, Ben built up his experience as both a deckhand and personal trainer.
Katie Glaser
"Being a woman on deck you definitely feel like you have to work harder. I may be a pretty face but I know how to rock it," the exterior team member teased in her confessional.
According to her bio, Katie made the move from Colorado to Florida to experience the yachting industry. With a history as a stew, the newcomer is focused on a position on the exterior now.