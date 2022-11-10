Changing the channel? Kate Chastain offered her opinion on Below Deck Mediterranean‘s new chief stew Natasha Webb — and the former reality star had some major notes.

“I think she’s just really, really awful at her job and in so many ways,” Chastain, 39, who was previously on Below Deck from season 2 to season 7, said during an episode of Brandi Glanville‘s “Unfiltered” podcast, which was published on Friday, November 4.

According to the Florida native, Webb’s approach did not feel “elegant” enough for a yacht. “First of all, I understand in my first season, I put a humongous d–k blanket on a bed. But that was elegant. When she brings out that dildo, it’s just tacky and so cringe,” Chastain said, before questioning the chief stew’s bartending skills. “It’s just disgusting. It’s like you were at a Daytona spring break bar.”

She continued: “It’s almost an embarrassment for the yachting industry, like, girl is giving cruise vibes. You know, obviously, she doesn’t drink as much as us, because anybody who actually drinks is, like, ‘Give me vodka. Give me champagne. Give me a tequila. A mixed drink, I’ll drink too. Espresso martini and a margarita. Maybe an Aperol spritz.'”

Chastain, who said she was a fan of third stew Natalya Scudder, noted she wasn’t sure about Kyle Viljoen as an addition to the show. “The second stew Kyle, I think he’s a little too extra, too sassy,” she added. “I really like the third stew. I think she’s right. She works hard. She’s funny, she gets it.”

The former Bravo personality’s comments come after Hannah Ferrier referred to her Below Deck Med replacement as “boring.” (The Australia native, 35, who left during season 5, was briefly replaced by Bugsy Drake and later Katie Flood in season 6.)

“It’s really hard because obviously they’ve changed the chief stew every season since I left,” Ferrier told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in September. “And I feel like it’s such an important role on Below Deck to fill.”

The TV personality pointed out that an ideal candidate should be able to handle being on camera. “Because you want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, ‘Oh it’s yachting.’ It’s still a reality show,” she added. “So, you want someone who’s funny, who’s quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews.”

Ferrier added that she hoped Below Deck Med would find a permanent cast member soon, saying, “Because the one that’s on there now doesn’t seem … She could be very good at her job but doesn’t sound like interesting television.”

During season 7, viewers have watched Webb attempt to tackle her job and her tumultuous love life. After revealing her romance with chef David White, the England native ultimately ended their relationship and got back together with a past boyfriend.

Captain Sandy Yawn previously weighed in on Webb’s decision not to disclose her connection with White. “I don’t look for it and I don’t care who hooks up as long as they can do their job and they respect each other,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “So, when it comes to interfering with someone’s personal boundaries, then yes I step in.”

Yawn added: “I kind of felt like first impressions for me are, ‘Hey, they get to have free reign. Let’s see what they can do.’ Like, I am not going to stand over them, but I wouldn’t sit on the bridge knowing that they’re down crew members and not bail them out. Sometimes you got to be in and get your hands dirty. That’s why I want [my team] to feel supported because I have a high expectation.”