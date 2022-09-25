A next-level Bravo crossover. Over the years, Below Deck viewers have been surprised with cameos from some of the biggest Real Housewives stars.

During season 7 of Below Deck, Alexis Bellino made a memorable appearance alongside then-boyfriend Andy Bohn. After her divorce from Jim Bellino was finalized, the Real Housewives of Orange County star moved on with Bohn and celebrated their love on the high seas.

“Thank you for loving all of me, for letting me be my quirky self, for showing me things in life I never saw before, for filling my heart with so much love and for making me laugh so dang hard all the time,” she gushed via Instagram in June 2019 after debuting their romance.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2020, raised eyebrows with their PDA on Valor. Chief stew Kate Chastain weighed in on their makeout sessions, telling cameras, “She just got divorced, and I don’t know if she’s trying to prove it to her ex or her friends that she is doin’ fine! But you can be doin’ fine without having a tongue down your throat.”

Alexis, for her part, wasn’t thrilled by the onscreen comments. “Pot calling the kettle black????” she tweeted in January 2021 alongside a clip of Kate kissing bosun Ashton Pienaar and stew Courtney Skippon locking lips with Brian de Saint Pern. “Kissing shouldn’t be judged or ridiculed, especially if you are doing it too @kate_chastain and @courtneyskippon!!!!”

The Missouri native noted that she still had “fun times” during her trip, adding, “We enjoyed every minute on the Valor! Thank y’all!”

Chastain also reflected on the filming process, replying to Alexis’ tweet, “You were one of my favorite charter guests this season! You two make a gorgeous couple.”

Shortly after the season ended, the Florida native announced that she would be leaving the Below Deck franchise. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2021, taking inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s statement about stepping down as senior working royals. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Chastain later revealed that she would consider coming back under one condition. “It would take a lot of money. I would take a page out of Ben [Robinson]’s book,” she exclusively told Us Weekly about a potential return in August 2021. “There was a couple of seasons where he would come in as the save the day guy for, like, one, maybe two [episodes]. That’s the only way I would ever consider it.”

Scroll down for a guide to every Housewife who had a cameo in the Below Deck franchise: