Former ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Offering a glimpse into their lives. Over the years, Bravo viewers have seen Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members come and go — but not before they brought drama to the high seas.

The spinoff series, which premiered in 2020, shocked viewers when Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux‘s onscreen fling took a turn once they left Parsifal III. During the season 2 reunion, the second stew revealed that that she was expecting a child — and that her ex-boyfriend was the father.

“Let’s put it this way, This baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy,” Dani said in June 2021. “He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

Jean-Luc, for his part, explained in an individual interview that he wanted a DNA test to confirm the paternity before getting involved. “I want to be there for you,” he explained while recording a message for his former costar during the reunion. “Though you may not want anything to do with me because of me asking you for a paternity test, that’s something that I can get over. But what I can’t get over if this is my child is not being there for her.”

At the time, the deckhand noted that he wanted his relationship with Dani to get to a better place.

“Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you, and the time that we had, was genuine. Everything that I ever said to you was true,” he added. “The fact that we are at where we are now, I am really sorry and I would assume to say that most of it is my fault.”

Seven months after Dani welcomed her daughter, Jean-Luc confirmed that he was the father. “I’m happy and proud to say sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability. This is imperative [to work out] for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life.”

During season 3 of the hit Bravo series, fans focused on the connection between another duo. Gary King and Daisy Kelliher became a topic of conversation after their tumultuous relationship seemingly turned romantic.

“What can I say, I’m not picky when it comes to making out with people. I’ll pretty much make out with anyone,” the chief stew said via Instagram in January 2022 after footage of her making out with Gary was released. “I’m really enjoying how many people’s minds are blown [about Gary]. No one’s mind was more blown than mine the next day. I have no recollection of that kiss.”

Meanwhile, the bosun revealed that he wouldn’t rule out a potential romance in the future.

“I think there’s something there between Daisy and I, for sure. The more I spend time with Daisy and the more I get to know her, the more I like her,” he said on Daisy’s “Pita Party” Instagram show with Alli Dore in June 2022. “We’ve never really actually spent some quality time together. A little bit here and there, but it hasn’t been for, like, a week, you know? Doing a TV show is a bit different. You’ve got cameras around all the time, you’ve got other people there, so I find that’s different.”

Scroll down to learn more about how some former Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars have kept busy after the show: